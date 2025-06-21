Dr. Edward Doherty Jr. Joins Pain Solutions in Central and Southern New Hampshire
Nashua, NH, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pain Solutions, a leading provider of minimally invasive pain management services in New Hampshire, is pleased to announce that Dr. Edward Doherty Jr., MD, has joined its team of specialists in Central and Southern New Hampshire.
Dr. Doherty is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, with over a decade of clinical experience. He earned his medical degree from UMass Chan Medical School in 2013, completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Tufts Medical Center, and pursued a fellowship in Pain Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Doherty specializes in treating chronic pain conditions such as neck and back pain, spinal stenosis, and neuropathy, utilizing advanced interventional techniques and a patient-centered approach.
“Dr. Doherty’s expertise and compassionate care philosophy align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, personalized pain management solutions,” said Dr. PK Suchdev, MD, co-founder of Pain Solutions. “We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
Dr. Doherty will see patients at Pain Solutions’ Nashua office, located at 436 Amherst Street, Suite 101. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (603) 577-3003 or visiting www.painsolutions.net.
About Pain Solutions
Pain Solutions is a multidisciplinary pain management practice with locations in Nashua and Concord, New Hampshire. The clinic offers state-of-the-art, minimally invasive treatments for a wide range of chronic pain conditions, including lower back pain, CRPS, cancer pain, fibromyalgia, and more. The team is committed to helping patients regain function and improve quality of life through individualized care plans.
Contact
Jennifer Freeman
603-577-3003
painsolutions.net
