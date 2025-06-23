Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support.
New York, NY, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Admiralty Industries, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance copper alloy and nickel-based tubes, has officially launched its new website, designed to better serve engineers, procurement teams, and industrial clients around the world.
The redesigned platform offers faster access to product specifications, improved mobile usability, and multilingual support in English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, all aimed at enhancing the user experience for a growing international customer base. With a strong focus on industries such as naval engineering, power generation, petrochemicals, and HVAC, the new site showcases Admiralty Industries’ technical expertise and global distribution capabilities.
“Our mission has always been to deliver top-tier materials with the responsiveness and reliability that today’s industries demand,” said a spokesperson for Admiralty Industries. “This new site allows us to do that more effectively, offering richer technical content, simpler inquiries, and ongoing multilingual support.”
Decades of expertise
Admiralty Industries launched its U.S. operations in 2008, backed by nearly 20 years of prior experience in engineering and heat transfer. Since then, the company has become a trusted supplier across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.
What sets Admiralty apart is a deep understanding of global procurement and a client-first mindset rooted in decades of purchasing-side experience. This allows the team to streamline sourcing, anticipate client needs, and deliver high-quality tubing solutions efficiently, from marine and power generation to petrochemical and industrial applications.
Key highlights of the new website include:
- Modern design and streamlined navigation
- Optimized performance across all devices
- Available in 4 languages: English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese
- Fast expert support, just one form away
The website upgrade comes during a phase of rapid international growth for Admiralty Industries, which continues to serve mission-critical applications with custom tubing solutions, exceptional material traceability, and adherence to global compliance standards.
Explore the new platform at: admiraltyindustries.com
Contact
Admiralty Industries
+1 305 722 7311
admiraltyindustries.com
+1 305 722 7311
admiraltyindustries.com
