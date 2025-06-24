Shreekant Patil Leads Discussions with Industry Leaders and Global Smart Cities Solution Provider Experts on Nashik Development

Shreekant Patil has taken a prominent role in shaping Nashik’s urban development and smart city initiatives. As a Resource Person for the Bridging Smart City Nashik project, he has engaged with leading manufacturing industry associations from Nashik, chamber delegates from Maharashtra state, and global leaders working in the smart city domain to foster strategic collaborations and innovative solutions.