Shreekant Patil Leads Discussions with Industry Leaders and Global Smart Cities Solution Provider Experts on Nashik Development
Shreekant Patil has taken a prominent role in shaping Nashik’s urban development and smart city initiatives. As a Resource Person for the Bridging Smart City Nashik project, he has engaged with leading manufacturing industry associations from Nashik, chamber delegates from Maharashtra state, and global leaders working in the smart city domain to foster strategic collaborations and innovative solutions.
Mumbai, India, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shreekant Patil organized and hosted a significant meeting in Mumbai with key representatives from prominent industry associations and delegates from international organizations. Serving as resource person of the session, Shreekant welcomed distinguished guests including Mr. Corey Gray, Chair and President of a major global network of smart city solution providers; Mr. Vincent Peter, President of a leading smart city consultancy in Poland; and Mr. Rahul Pradhan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral trade, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships to support Nashik’s smart city development and ensure the successful hosting of the Nashik Kumbh Mela in 2027 and across the Maharashtra state.
The discussions emphasized the importance of global expertise and innovative solutions in urban planning & making smart city. Participants explored models for area-based development, including:
Retrofitting: Upgrading existing urban infrastructure with smart technologies.
Redevelopment: Revitalizing older neighbourhoods to meet modern standards.
Greenfield Development: Creating new urban areas with integrated smart solutions from the ground up.
The meeting, held at Trident Hotel Fort in Mumbai from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, provided a platform for Nashik industry leaders to explore avenues for engaging government officials and integrating smart city strategies into urban growth plans. The focus was on solutions that can significantly enhance residents’ quality of life, such as pollution control, improved public transportation, and advanced emergency response systems.
Recognizing the challenges of rapid urbanization—including housing affordability, social inequality, and environmental sustainability—Shreekant Patil highlighted opportunities for Nashik, along with Maharashtra’s MSMEs and SMEs, to collaborate with international technology firms. These partnerships aim to foster innovation, sustainable growth, and inclusive development across Nashik, Maharashtra, and India.
Shreekant Patil also encouraged government officials, MSMEs, and SMEs nationwide to seek strategic collaborations and technology transfer opportunities. Interested stakeholders are invited to contact him to explore avenues for urban innovation and transformation.
Through these efforts, Shreekant Patil is dedicated to positioning Nashik as a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive smart city model, driven by collaboration and cutting-edge technology.
