Industry Icon Izzy Matos Joins Zaivio as Master Consultant and Executive Vice President
Frisco, TX, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, the fast-rising AI and Web3 platform for small businesses and independent professionals, proudly announces the appointment of Izzy Matos as Master Consultant and Executive Vice President. With a legendary career that spans four decades, Izzy is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished figures in the global network marketing industry.
Out of more than 55 million network marketers worldwide, Izzy is one of only 150 inductees into the Network Marketing Hall of Fame. His remarkable journey includes being listed among the highest income earners in the profession’s history and contributing to more than $1 billion in cumulative sales across various companies and ventures.
Throughout his career, Izzy has built and led consultant and affiliate organizations totaling over 1 million individuals, setting a gold standard in team-building, mentorship, and sustainable growth.
“Having Izzy join our leadership team is not just a milestone—it’s a major moment of alignment,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “Not only would I consider him to be among my closest and most trusted friends, he brings with him unmatched expertise, an impeccable track record, and a visionary approach to building people-powered businesses. His influence will directly shape how we scale our consultant network and maximize the impact of our AI tools across the globe.”
As Master Consultant, Izzy will oversee all business development and field operations within Zaivio. He will also play a key role in strategy and innovation, advising on product development and marketing systems that support consultants, affiliates, and small business users alike.
Izzy’s decision to join Zaivio marks a powerful endorsement of the platform’s mission: to democratize access to AI and automation tools that help small businesses grow, thrive, and compete like never before.
