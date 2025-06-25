U.S. Workforce Skills Gap
The growing disconnect between the skills employers need and the qualifications workers possess is posing a serious threat to the U.S. economy. In response to this challenge, a newly published article by Dr. Sunil Ramlall of the University of New Hampshire and Anish Ramlall of St. Cloud State University offers a strategic framework for bridging the workforce skills gap through cross-sector collaboration. Featured in the International Journal of Learning and Development.
A newly published article by Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Academic Program Director and Professor at the University of New Hampshire, and Anish Ramlall, student-athlete at St. Cloud State University, offers a comprehensive roadmap to tackle the growing workforce skills gap threatening economic progress across the United States.
Published in the International Journal of Learning and Development (Vol. 15, No. 2), the article titled “Collaborative Strategies for Bridging the U.S. Workforce Skills Gap: A Necessary Unified Effort by Organizations, SHRM, Academic Institutions, and Government” outlines a multi-sector approach to workforce development. It emphasizes that addressing the mismatch between labor market needs and workforce capabilities requires urgent collaboration among employers, academic institutions, HR professionals, policymakers, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
“High-growth sectors like technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing are facing critical talent shortages due to technological disruption, globalization, and demographic shifts,” said Dr. Sunil Ramlall. “Without intentional, unified action, the U.S. risks long-term innovation bottlenecks, wage inequality, and reduced economic productivity.”
Key findings and recommendations from the article include:
· Adopting Skills-Based Hiring: Organizations are encouraged to prioritize competencies over credentials to access broader talent pools.
· Expanding Upskilling Initiatives: Employer-led training programs, such as Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 and Google’s IT Support Certificate, are cited as models of success.
· Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships: The study highlights SHRM’s role in advocating for apprenticeship programs, vocational training, and curriculum alignment with labor market demands.
· Enhancing Higher Education Alignment: Both universities and community colleges must adapt curricula and expand affordable, flexible learning pathways to meet real-time industry needs.
· Utilizing AI-Driven Learning Platforms: Integrating technology into HR training strategies enables personalized learning and continuous workforce development.
The authors also call for increased government incentives to support employer-sponsored education and vocational programs, echoing successful international models like Germany’s dual education system.
“Bridging the skills gap is not a task for one sector alone,” added Anish Ramlall. “It requires shared accountability and sustained investment in human capital. Our paper offers not just analysis, but actionable solutions.”
About the Authors
Dr. Sunil Ramlall is the Academic Program Director and Professor at the University of New Hampshire, College of Professional Studies. He is a recognized expert in workforce strategy and HR development.
Anish Ramlall is a student-athlete at the Herberger School of Business, St. Cloud State University, with interests in economics, policy, and labor markets.
