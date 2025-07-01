Voted Product of the Year Announces Malaysia’s 2025 Award Winners Recognised by Local Consumers (POY SEA)
Voted Product of the Year Malaysia is part of the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Representing trust, quality, and consumer satisfaction, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly identify the best innovations on the market.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voted Product of the Year (POY SEA) has officially announced the 2025 Malaysian winners of its annual consumer-voted awards. The selected products, evaluated through a combination of independent surveys and in-home testing, have been recognised by Malaysian consumers as this year’s most innovative and trusted.
Part of a global network present in over 40 countries, Voted Product of the Year is dedicated to identifying and celebrating product innovation. With over 35 years of history, the award stands as a powerful symbol of trust and quality in today’s global marketplace.
For the 2025 Malaysia edition, over 500 Malaysian consumers were surveyed across key demographics to reflect the diversity of the market. In addition, up to 120 in-home testers provided hands-on evaluations, conducted in partnership with Try & Review, a leading product review platform in the region. The results ensure an unbiased and transparent selection process, grounded in consumer experience rather than marketing claims.
Winners for 2025 Include:
- Biscuit Category – Nutella Biscuits by Ferrero
- Drinkable Yogurt Category – Lactel Bliss Less Sugar by Lactalis Malaysia
- Snack Yogurt Category – Lactel Snack Yogurt Range by Lactalis Malaysia
- Sensitive Skin Care Range Category – Aveeno Skin Relief by Kenvue
- Chocolate Box Category – Ferrero Rocher Origins by Ferrero
- Iced Tea Category – Fuze Tea by The Coca-Cola Company
Each of these products was selected not only for their category performance, but also for the meaningful impact they have had on consumers’ daily lives.
Event Highlights and Industry Perspectives
To mark the announcement, Product of the Year Malaysia hosted a dedicated awards evening at Sarastro Kuala Lumpur, welcoming brand representatives, innovation leaders, and members of the local media. The evening featured keynote presentations from Maelle Pochat and Alexia Sichere, Co-Founders of Try & Review, and Bikesh Lakhmichand, CEO of 1337 Ventures, who spoke on the intersection of AI, consumer data, and product development in the Malaysian market.
A full event recap and highlights video can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/1095791077?share=copy
The red logo, awarded annually, signifies consumer trust and recognition, helping shoppers identify products that meet high standards of quality and innovation.
With Malaysian shoppers increasingly looking for reliable and value-driven choices, Product of the Year continues to offer a trusted reference point backed by real user experience.
For more information about the awards and the 2026 edition, please visit https://productoftheyearsgmy.com
Press Contact
Melissa Cornette
Sales and Marketing Manager, Voted Product of the Year – Singapore and Malaysia
melissa@poysingapore.com
Part of a global network present in over 40 countries, Voted Product of the Year is dedicated to identifying and celebrating product innovation. With over 35 years of history, the award stands as a powerful symbol of trust and quality in today’s global marketplace.
For the 2025 Malaysia edition, over 500 Malaysian consumers were surveyed across key demographics to reflect the diversity of the market. In addition, up to 120 in-home testers provided hands-on evaluations, conducted in partnership with Try & Review, a leading product review platform in the region. The results ensure an unbiased and transparent selection process, grounded in consumer experience rather than marketing claims.
Winners for 2025 Include:
- Biscuit Category – Nutella Biscuits by Ferrero
- Drinkable Yogurt Category – Lactel Bliss Less Sugar by Lactalis Malaysia
- Snack Yogurt Category – Lactel Snack Yogurt Range by Lactalis Malaysia
- Sensitive Skin Care Range Category – Aveeno Skin Relief by Kenvue
- Chocolate Box Category – Ferrero Rocher Origins by Ferrero
- Iced Tea Category – Fuze Tea by The Coca-Cola Company
Each of these products was selected not only for their category performance, but also for the meaningful impact they have had on consumers’ daily lives.
Event Highlights and Industry Perspectives
To mark the announcement, Product of the Year Malaysia hosted a dedicated awards evening at Sarastro Kuala Lumpur, welcoming brand representatives, innovation leaders, and members of the local media. The evening featured keynote presentations from Maelle Pochat and Alexia Sichere, Co-Founders of Try & Review, and Bikesh Lakhmichand, CEO of 1337 Ventures, who spoke on the intersection of AI, consumer data, and product development in the Malaysian market.
A full event recap and highlights video can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/1095791077?share=copy
The red logo, awarded annually, signifies consumer trust and recognition, helping shoppers identify products that meet high standards of quality and innovation.
With Malaysian shoppers increasingly looking for reliable and value-driven choices, Product of the Year continues to offer a trusted reference point backed by real user experience.
For more information about the awards and the 2026 edition, please visit https://productoftheyearsgmy.com
Press Contact
Melissa Cornette
Sales and Marketing Manager, Voted Product of the Year – Singapore and Malaysia
melissa@poysingapore.com
Contact
POY SEAContact
Melissa Cornette
+601111015756
productoftheyearsgmy.com/
Melissa Cornette
+601111015756
productoftheyearsgmy.com/
Categories