Lock Nerds Locksmith: Buffalo-Based Mobile Locksmith Expands Services Across Western New York

Lock Nerds Locksmith, a locally owned mobile locksmith service founded by Abdy Mercado, is expanding throughout Buffalo and Western New York. Known for its fast, professional service and innovative MX13 Restricted Key System, the company provides residential and commercial security solutions. As a certified minority-owned business, Lock Nerds is committed to community safety, education, and customer trust.