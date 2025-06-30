Lock Nerds Locksmith: Buffalo-Based Mobile Locksmith Expands Services Across Western New York
Lock Nerds Locksmith, a locally owned mobile locksmith service founded by Abdy Mercado, is expanding throughout Buffalo and Western New York. Known for its fast, professional service and innovative MX13 Restricted Key System, the company provides residential and commercial security solutions. As a certified minority-owned business, Lock Nerds is committed to community safety, education, and customer trust.
Buffalo, NY, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lock Nerds Locksmith, a locally owned and operated mobile locksmith service, is expanding its footprint throughout Buffalo and the greater Western New York region. Founded by Abdy Mercado, the company has rapidly established itself as a trusted provider of professional security services for both residential and commercial clients.
Offering a comprehensive suite of locksmith solutions, Lock Nerds specializes in emergency lockouts, rekeying, hardware installation, high-security systems, and the proprietary MX13 Restricted Key System. Designed for maximum key control, the MX13 system helps prevent unauthorized duplication—providing property owners with an extra layer of security and peace of mind.
“Our mission is simple: help people protect what matters most,” said Abdy Mercado. “We’re not just locksmiths—we’re partners in security. Whether we’re securing a family’s home or protecting a company’s physical assets, our goal is to deliver unmatched professionalism and peace of mind.”
As a certified minority-owned business, Lock Nerds Locksmith is deeply rooted in community values. The company emphasizes reliability, education, and customer empowerment—offering tailored security solutions while demystifying the often-overlooked elements of property safety.
Lock Nerds has earned consistent praise across platforms like Google and Yelp for its prompt service, expert knowledge, and trustworthy approach. In an era of rising security concerns, the company stands out for its transparency and commitment to doing the job right the first time.
For more information, service requests, or press inquiries, contact Lock Nerds Locksmith at (716) 486-3737. Learn more about their services and the MX13 Restricted Key System at www.LockNerds.com.
