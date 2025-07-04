Hurix Digital Appoints Chirag Parmar as Head of Marketing
Hurix Digital has announced the appointment of Chirag Parmar as its new Head of Marketing. Chirag brings over a decade of experience in B2B marketing, digital strategy, and brand leadership. In this role, he will lead Hurix’s global marketing initiatives across regions and drive growth, brand positioning, and digital innovation.
Austin, TX, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hurix Digital, a leading global provider of digital content and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chirag Parmar as the new Head of Marketing. Chirag brings a proven track record of strategic marketing leadership and digital innovation, and will spearhead Hurix Digital’s global marketing efforts across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
With over a decade of experience across B2B marketing, digital transformation, and brand storytelling, Chirag has played a pivotal role in scaling marketing teams and delivering measurable business impact. Prior to joining Hurix Digital, he held senior marketing roles in high-growth technology and services companies, where he led award-winning campaigns, built high-performing teams, and fostered strong go-to-market alignment across functions.
In his new role, Chirag will lead brand, content, growth, and digital marketing strategies to accelerate Hurix’s global expansion and reinforce its leadership in eLearning, digital content solutions, and AI-powered platforms.
Srikanth Subramanian, CEO of Hurix Digital, commented, "Chirag’s deep understanding of integrated marketing, combined with his data-driven mindset and creative approach, makes him the ideal leader to take our marketing function to the next level. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to innovate and grow globally."
Commenting on his appointment, Chirag Parmar said, "Hurix Digital is uniquely positioned at the intersection of content, technology, and AI—making it an incredibly exciting time to be part of the journey. I’m honored to join the leadership team and look forward to amplifying our brand and impact worldwide."
This strategic appointment reflects Hurix Digital’s continued investment in leadership excellence and its commitment to delivering transformative solutions to clients across industries and geographies.
About Hurix Digital
Hurix Digital is a global leader in digital content, technology, and learning solutions. With over 25 years of operations, the company partners with enterprises, publishers, and educational institutions to enable digital transformation through cutting-edge platforms, content solutions, and automation technologies. With clients in over 25 countries, Hurix empowers organizations to deliver superior digital experiences at scale.
Chirag Parmar
+91-9029142924
https://hurix.com
