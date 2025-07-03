Caitlyn Urgiles Promoted to Trading Specialist at S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Knoxville, TN, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Caitlyn Urgiles to Trading Specialist. Caitlyn has been a valued member of the firm’s Investment Team since joining in 2022.
In her new role, Caitlyn is responsible for supporting the ongoing management of the firm’s trading processes. Her responsibilities include modeling client investment portfolios and executing securities transactions in alignment with the firm’s equity and fixed-income investment strategies.
Brad Eaton, Senior Vice President of Investment Services, praised Caitlyn’s growth and impact: “Caitlyn has grown tremendously - both personally and professionally - since joining S.E.E.D. in 2022. Her commitment to excellence and to serving the needs of the firm’s clients provide an outstanding example for others across the organization.”
S.E.E.D. Planning Group
2030 Falling Waters Rd., Ste. 180
Knoxville, TN 37922
