Jetway Introduces B420PADN1 Fanless Compact System for Edge Computing and IoT Applications

Jetway has launched the B420PADN1, a fanless compact system powered by Intel® N-series SoC processors, designed for edge computing and IoT applications. The system supports local data processing to reduce latency and features extensive connectivity options, a compact form factor, and hardware-based security. It is suitable for use in smart city infrastructure, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, and environmental data collection.