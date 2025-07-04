Jetway Introduces B420PADN1 Fanless Compact System for Edge Computing and IoT Applications
Jetway has launched the B420PADN1, a fanless compact system powered by Intel® N-series SoC processors, designed for edge computing and IoT applications. The system supports local data processing to reduce latency and features extensive connectivity options, a compact form factor, and hardware-based security. It is suitable for use in smart city infrastructure, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, and environmental data collection.
Newark, CA, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., Ltd., a leader in industrial computing solutions, has announced the launch of the B420PADN1, a fanless compact system built for IoT gateway and edge computing deployments. Equipped with Intel® N-series SoC processors, the B420PADN1 is designed to support on-site data processing and analytics, enabling lower latency and enhanced responsiveness by handling data closer to its source.
The B420PADN1 features a fanless architecture for silent operation and reliability in demanding environments. Key specifications include support for Intel® N97/N200 processors, stable Gigabit Ethernet, and flexible wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional 4G/5G via M.2 and Nano SIM slots. The system also offers broad I/O compatibility with two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and two RS-232/422/485 ports, facilitating integration with a variety of peripheral devices.
Its compact form factor allows installation in confined spaces such as cabinets, kiosks, or machinery. Additionally, the system incorporates Intel fTPM technology for hardware-level data protection and system security.
Potential applications for the B420PADN1 include:
Smart City Infrastructure: Supports systems like traffic management, environmental monitoring, and public safety networks.
Industrial IoT (IIoT): Enables edge-based monitoring, automation, and predictive maintenance in industrial settings.
Remote Monitoring: Suitable for deployment in energy infrastructure, agricultural operations, or remote facilities to gather data and maintain operations.
Environmental Monitoring: Capable of collecting and transmitting real-time data related to air quality, water levels, and meteorological conditions in the field.
The B420PADN1 is intended for scenarios where localized data processing reduces network bandwidth demands and where reliable wireless connectivity is required.
For more information, visit Jetway website or contact Jetway directly.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
