Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Achieves Google Certification, Setting a New Benchmark in Performance Marketing Excellence
Trigital Solutions has become a Google-certified performance marketing agency, recognising its expertise in ad campaign management, certified team, and strong client results. This milestone boosts its ability to deliver smarter, high-ROI digital marketing solutions.
Delhi, India, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in New Delhi, proudly announces its achievement of becoming a Google-certified agency. This prestigious recognition reflects Trigital Solutions’ ongoing commitment to innovation, expertise, and outstanding client results in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing.
Raising the Bar in Digital Marketing
As businesses worldwide increasingly rely on digital channels to fuel growth, the demand for skilled and certified performance marketing partners has never been greater. Google’s Partner certification is awarded only to agencies that demonstrate sustained excellence across three rigorous criteria: Performance, Spend, and Certifications.
Performance: Trigital Solutions has consistently maintained a Google optimization score above 70%, demonstrating its proven ability to set up and manage highly effective campaigns that maximize client ROI.
Spend: The agency managed over $10,000 USD in ad spend within the last 90 days alone, highlighting the trust clients place in its expertise and the company’s proven ability to drive business growth at scale.
Certifications: With more than 10 dedicated account strategists—over half of whom are certified across Google’s key product areas (Search, Display, Video, Shopping, and Apps)—Trigital Solutions ensures deep subject-matter expertise on every client account.
Unlocking Tangible Value for Clients
The Google certification does more than recognize technical expertise—it opens doors to resources and opportunities that translate directly into client value.
Key benefits for Trigital Solutions’ clients include:
Early Access to Innovations: Receive firsthand updates on the latest Google Ads features, beta programs, and industry best practices, enabling proactive strategy adjustments and early adoption of high-impact tools.
Enhanced Campaign Optimization: Leverage exclusive tools and real-time insights to deliver smarter audience targeting, maximize campaign effectiveness, and drive higher ROI.
Strategic Support: Benefit from priority access to Google’s support teams, ensuring faster problem resolution and expert guidance on complex campaign challenges.
Future-Ready Solutions: Stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing digital landscape, with campaign strategies that anticipate market shifts and industry trends.
“Becoming a Google-certified agency is a game-changer for us and our clients,” said Vishal Soni, Director, Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. “This partnership with Google gives us the ability to deliver innovative solutions with greater confidence, and offers our clients a true competitive advantage—especially for medium-sized businesses aiming for rapid and sustained growth.”
Industry Impact and Company Vision
Trigital Solutions’ achievement comes at a time when the digital marketing landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with platforms rolling out new features, privacy regulations evolving, and brands needing smarter ways to connect with their audiences. The Google certification affirms Trigital Solutions’ position as a trusted partner for brands looking to navigate these changes and capitalize on new opportunities.
“Our mission has always been to drive measurable, transparent results for our clients,” added Shailesh Nigam, Director, Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. “This certification is not just a validation of our skills, but a commitment to continually raising the bar for ourselves and our clients. It reinforces our promise that every client’s marketing investment is guided by world-class expertise and access to the industry’s most advanced technologies.”
About Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in New Delhi, Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in Performance Marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Brand Development, and Marketing Communications. With a team of passionate strategists and a client-first approach, Trigital Solutions empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals through data-driven strategies, creative thinking, and relentless pursuit of results.
Looking Ahead
As a Google-certified agency, Trigital Solutions is uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock new growth opportunities, adapt to digital disruption, and achieve greater marketing success. The company invites brands seeking a strategic digital partner to connect and discover how Google-certified expertise can transform their marketing outcomes.
For inquiries, please contact:
Vishal Soni, Director
Trigital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Email: vishal@trigitalsolutions.com
Phone: +91-9560200099
Website: www.trigitalsolutions.com
Read more: https://trigitalsolutions.com/trigital-achieves-google-certification-in-performance-marketing/
