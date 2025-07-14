GetUrns Launches Custom Printed Photo Azalea Flower Wood Urn Collection

On May 8, 2025, GetUrns introduced its new “Custom Printed Heritage Photo Azalea Flower Wood Box Cremation Urn.” Part of the Heritage Collection, each urn features a customizable UV-printed plaque with a personal photo and Azalea flower design. Made in the U.S. from high-quality wood and offered in various colors, the urns provide a meaningful, elegant tribute. CEO Cameron Allahverdi emphasized the company’s commitment to quality, personalization, and care.