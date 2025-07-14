GetUrns Launches Custom Printed Photo Azalea Flower Wood Urn Collection
On May 8, 2025, GetUrns introduced its new “Custom Printed Heritage Photo Azalea Flower Wood Box Cremation Urn.” Part of the Heritage Collection, each urn features a customizable UV-printed plaque with a personal photo and Azalea flower design. Made in the U.S. from high-quality wood and offered in various colors, the urns provide a meaningful, elegant tribute. CEO Cameron Allahverdi emphasized the company’s commitment to quality, personalization, and care.
Dallas, TX, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Azalea Flower
GetUrns Launches Custom Printed Photo Azalea Flower Wood Urn Collection
New handcrafted urns offer personalized floral tributes for loved ones.
GetUrns has unveiled its “Custom Printed Heritage Photo Azalea Flower Wood Box Cremation Urn”, combining personalized floral imagery with timeless wood craftsmanship for a meaningful memorial.
Part of the Heritage Collection, each urn features a custom UV-printed aluminum plaque that can be personalized with a cherished photo and Azalea flower design. Crafted in the U.S. from high-quality wood, the urn is available in various color options to reflect individual tastes and home décor.
“Our goal is to provide families with elegant ways to honor and remember their loved ones,” said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO of GetUrns. “This collection reflects that vision through quality, personalization, and care.”
About GetUrns
GetUrns.com offers a curated selection of premium cremation urns and memorial products. With a focus on personalization, quality, and compassion, GetUrns helps families honor every life with meaning and dignity.
Alex Johnson
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
