Rachel Farris, CPA Featured on The AJ Brown Show to Discuss Act 60 Tax Incentives
San Francisco, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, was a featured guest on The AJ Brown Show, where she shared expert insights on Puerto Rico’s Act 60 tax incentive program and how it benefits investors, entrepreneurs, and remote business owners.
In the episode, Farris broke down the complexities of Act 60 in simple terms, addressing common misconceptions and providing practical advice for individuals and businesses looking to relocate to Puerto Rico to take advantage of the island’s favorable tax structure.
Farris is a leading voice in Act 60 education and compliance, and regularly advises clients on tax optimization strategies related to U.S. and Puerto Rico tax law. Through her firm and educational platform, she helps clients navigate every step of the relocation and incentive process.
In the episode, Farris broke down the complexities of Act 60 in simple terms, addressing common misconceptions and providing practical advice for individuals and businesses looking to relocate to Puerto Rico to take advantage of the island’s favorable tax structure.
Farris is a leading voice in Act 60 education and compliance, and regularly advises clients on tax optimization strategies related to U.S. and Puerto Rico tax law. Through her firm and educational platform, she helps clients navigate every step of the relocation and incentive process.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
Categories