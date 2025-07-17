Golub Joins RealityMine to Lead Panel Partner Strategy, Execution Brings Over 20 Years’ Experience to Behavioural Data Pioneer
RealityMine, the leader in privacy-compliant behavioural data, has appointed Andy Golub as Senior Vice President, Panel Solutions, overseeing the company’s growing relationships with proprietary panel owners across five continents.
Manchester, United Kingdom, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Based in the US, Golub joins the company’s leadership team and will report directly to Group CEO Chris Havemann. His appointment comes at a time of rapid company expansion, with RealityMine on track to more than double revenue in 2025.
With over 20 years of experience in consumer insights, product management, and data collection methods, Golub specializes in scaling panel and data solutions across global markets, with a strong track record of building high-performing partnerships and delivering value to top-tier technology and media clients. Most recently, he served in senior product roles at Nielsen.
In his new role, Golub will lead RealityMine’s panel partner strategy and execution—working closely with the growing sphere of proprietary panel owners who deploy RealityMine’s technology to passively capture mobile behavioural data from opted-in consumers.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the team,” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. “His expertise in building scalable, high-integrity panel ecosystems will be instrumental as we deepen our partnerships globally and continue delivering the behavioural data that powers strategic decision-making for our clients.”
“I’m proud to join RealityMine at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Golub. “The company’s commitment to innovation, data integrity, and client impact is impressive. I look forward to working with this talented team and our partners around the world to build on that momentum—bringing new value through high-quality panels, scalable data collection, and meaningful consumer insights.”
The hire marks another step in RealityMine’s investment in top-tier talent to support its growing big tech and app economy client base.
About RealityMine
RealityMine delivers a true picture of consumer use of digital platforms across all devices, leveraging privacy-compliant, opt-in behavioural data. Trusted by the world’s leading technology and media companies, the company reveals the full digital lives of consumers—from app and web usage to e-commerce, mobility, and media consumption. RealityMine data supports a range of use cases, including competitive intelligence, product and platform strategy, and training proprietary AI models.
