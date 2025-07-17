West Coast Self-Storage Opens Sound Storage of Snohomish
Snohomish, WA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of Sound Storage of Snohomish, a brand-new storage facility located at 8929 148th St. SE in Snohomish, Washington.
Developed and owned by Sound Storage of Snohomish LLC and constructed by Sea Con, LLC, the modern facility features 762 storage units totaling 70,430 rentable square feet. This new location brings much-needed storage capacity to the Snohomish community, offering residents and businesses a secure and convenient place to store their belongings.
The facility provides a wide selection of storage unit sizes—ranging from 5' x 5' to 10' x 25'—with both heated interior units and drive-up accessible units available. All rentals are offered on a month-to-month basis, giving customers flexibility without the burden of long-term contracts.
Security is a top priority at Sound Storage of Snohomish. The facility features a comprehensive system that includes 24/7 video surveillance, OpenTech SmartEye monitoring, electronic gated entry, and individual PIN code keypad access at every entry point. Additionally, bright LED lighting and security monitoring of all common areas and access points provide added peace of mind for customers storing valuable belongings.
Customers will also find an assortment of packing and moving supplies available for purchase on-site, as well as storage-specific insurance options to protect their items while in storage. Access hours run daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and closed on Sundays.
“We’re thrilled to bring Sound Storage of Snohomish to a community where quality storage options have been limited, and we look forward to becoming a trusted partner for the area’s storage needs,” says Sophie Vetter, District Manager. “Our brand-new facility offers a secure, convenient, and affordable solution for residents and businesses in Snohomish and the surrounding areas. We are committed to providing an unparalleled storage experience that takes the stress out of storing belongings, making it simple and smooth for the Snohomish residents we are proud to serve.”
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
