Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings.
Dublin, Ireland, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Happy Clean Dublin, a provider of professional residential and commercial cleaning services in the greater Dublin area, has announced that it has surpassed 600 five‑star reviews on its Google Business Profile. The company also reports a consistent five‑star rating across other public review platforms including Facebook, Yelp, and Trustpilot.
Established in 2015, Happy Clean Dublin has grown from a small domestic service operation into a multi-staffed cleaning service that handles hundreds of appointments each month across the city and surrounding regions. The milestone comes as customer satisfaction and digital feedback continue to play a growing role in the service industry.
“Reaching this level of public feedback is a meaningful moment for us,” said Livia (co-founder), COO at Happy Clean Dublin. “We appreciate every client who took the time to leave a review, and it’s something we take seriously as a measure of performance.”
According to the company, customer reviews routinely cite punctuality, thoroughness, and courteous conduct by cleaning teams as recurring themes. Services provided by Happy Clean Dublin include scheduled domestic cleaning, one-off deep cleans, end-of-tenancy cleans, post-renovation cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, power washing services, roof cleaning, and many others.
While the company maintains a wide portfolio of clients, Livia noted that attention to detail and consistency remain central priorities. “We’ve focused on establishing reliable systems, providing clear communication, and offering staff ongoing support,” she said. “That’s what ensures we meet expectations time and again.”
The company also reports that it has expanded its operations in response to increased demand, with new hires in logistics and customer service to support bookings, route planning, and follow-up care.
Happy Clean Dublin has been awarded for the 2025 Irish Business Awards (from EU Business News) in the “Most Trusted Carpet Cleaning Services 2025 – Dublin” category. The award recognizes operational growth, client retention, and service delivery in the SME sector.
As part of its environmental practices, the company reports increased use of biodegradable and eco-friendly cleaning agents. According to Livia, these steps align with client preferences for products that minimize environmental impact, especially in households with children or pets.
One client review posted publicly on Google reads: “I’ve used several cleaning services over the years, and Happy Clean Dublin has been the most consistent in terms of both quality and professionalism.” Another review on Trustpilot refers to the company’s responsiveness and booking ease.
In addition to growing its residential base, Happy Clean Dublin now provides cleaning and sanitisation services to several coworking spaces and professional offices throughout Dublin. As part of these partnerships, the company supports regular maintenance plans and accommodates after-hours scheduling.
Happy Clean Dublin operates seven days a week and offers online booking, quotes, and client support through its website, www.happyclean.ie.
About Happy Clean Dublin
Happy Clean Dublin is a professional cleaning service based in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 2018, the company provides residential, commercial, end-of-tenancy, and post-renovation cleaning throughout the greater Dublin area. The firm currently employs 40 full-time staff and has received over 600 verified five-star reviews across multiple online platforms.
Contact
Happy CleanContact
Livia Andronic
+3530892072082
https://www.happyclean.ie/
