SMC Exhibits at ADLM (AACC), Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL; July 29–31

Noblesville, IN, July 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 3625 at McCormick Place, in Chicago to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies supporting the laboratory automation marketplace.Products on exhibit will be:· Liquid Isolation Valves· Diffusion Bonded Manifolds· Customizable Micro-Fluidic Systems· Solenoid Operated Pinch Valves· Chemical Control Equipment· Energy Saving Demand-based Air Management Systems· Proportional Flow & Pressure Control· Electric Actuators & Slides· Chillers and Temperature Control Equipment· Directional Control Solenoid Valves· Static Control Ionizers· High Purity Process Pumps· Air Purification/Membrane DryersADLM (AACC) – Clinical Lab Expo 2024 Exhibition Hours:July 29-30 (Tue-Wed) 9:30 am – 5:00 pm CTJuly 31 (Thurs) 9:30 am – noon CTVisit SMC at Booth # 3625, ADLM (AACC) – McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL 60616About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.