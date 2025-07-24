SMC Exhibits at ADLM (AACC), Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL; July 29–31

The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2025 Clinical Lab Expo (formerly known as the AACC Clinical Lab Expo) is bringing its flagship meeting back to Chicago with the Clinical Lab portion from July 29-31. Each year, global leaders spanning chemistry, molecular diagnostics, spectrometry, translational medicine, laboratory management, and more come together to discuss the cutting-edge science technology featuring 850+ exhibitors and showcasing over 200+ new products.