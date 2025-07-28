Jeff Cherry to Headline 2025 Black in Business Awards as Keynote Speaker
Renowned Venture Capitalist and Advocate for Inclusive Innovation Joins Celebration of Black Excellence
Gaithersburg, MD, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black in Business Awards proudly announces Jeff Cherry, Founder & Executive Director of Conscious Venture Lab and Managing General Partner at Conscious Venture Partners, as the keynote speaker for its prestigious 2025 ceremony.
A trailblazer in purpose-driven entrepreneurship, Cherry has catalyzed over 100 early-stage companies, generating more than $82 million in value and over 400 jobs. His approach to inclusive innovation has become a national model for investing in underrepresented founders. Through his leadership, Conscious Venture Lab has shifted the venture capital landscape with a focus on equity, community, and stakeholder capitalism.
“Jeff Cherry represents the very values we strive to honor, innovation, integrity, and inclusive growth,” said the Planning Committee. “His voice will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of Black business leaders.”
Meet Their Esteemed Panel of Judges
The 2025 awards will be adjudicated by a diverse, accomplished panel of leaders from across business, education, media, and social enterprise:
Wendy Thompson, CEO, DC Spotlight Newspaper
Annie Foster Ahmed, Director, Macklin Center, Universities at Shady Grove
Marvin Harris, Founder & CEO, Compound Leverage
Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO, TEDCO
AJ Nwoga, SVP, M&T Bank
Cynthia Guillen, Founder, THEinspired
Daniel Parra, Owner/CEO, New Dynamics Business Consulting, Inc.
Isaac Moore, CEO and Founder, DMV Does Good, Inc.
Tammira Lucas, Assistant Professor, Coppin State University
Bridget Weston, Chief Executive Officer, SCORE
Dr. Magalie Piou-Brewer, CEO, MPB Group Inc / Healing Escapes LLC
Jameel Francis, CEO, Kore Technologies, LLC
Maurice Boissiere, Partner, DataTribe
Their collective expertise ensures the selection of award honorees who exemplify excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact in the Black business community.
The awards will be held November 20th at 6 PM in Gaithersburg, MD. The award application deadline is July 27 and can be found at https://www.cognitoforms.com/MBAGrowthPartners/BlackInBusinessAwardsApplication
About the Black in Business Awards
The Black in Business Awards is a premier initiative by The Black Business Council, in partnership with MBA Growth Partners, honoring the exceptional achievements of Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD. This prestigious event celebrates those driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities.
Designed as more than just an awards ceremony, the Black in Business Awards serves as a platform for recognition, empowerment, and connection. Finalists will be honored at a formal awards gala, bringing together business and community leaders dedicated to supporting Black business excellence. The celebration aims to amplify the stories of trailblazers who are shaping the future and building a legacy of success in the county.
More information can be found at https://www.blackinbusinessawards.com/.
Media Contact Adrian White info@blackinbusinessawards.com
