RealityMine Appoints Portner as Senior Vice President, Client Development to Accelerate North American Growth
RealityMine appoints seasoned consumer insights leader Adam Portner as Senior Vice President, Client Development, further strengthening its U.S. presence and focus on serving tech and media clients on the West Coast.
San Francisco, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seasoned consumer insights executive brings 25 years of behavioural and data-driven sales leadership to RealityMine.
RealityMine, the privacy-first digital measurement technology company, today announced that Adam Portner has been appointed Senior Vice President, Client Development. In this newly created role, Portner will lead RealityMine’s business development activity on the ground in the United States, expanding client relationships and unlocking new opportunities. He joins the firm at a time of dramatic growth, with continued investment in expanding the company’s US-based team.
Portner brings over 25 years of data and insights industry experience across behavioural data, insight technology platforms and working with opt-in, high quality consumer panels. Based in the Bay Area, he will leverage his extensive professional network to identify and engage with prospective clients whose needs are a strong fit for RealityMine’s capabilities. Portner also serves as an elected board member of the Insights Association West Chapter as Director of Regional Member Engagement.
Chris Havemann, Chief Executive Officer of RealityMine, said:
“Adam’s record of building high-performing teams and delivering high and consistent growth makes him the ideal leader to help scale our business further in North America. His client-centricity and passion for data-driven behavioural insights will help more organisations realise the full value of RealityMine’s technology and data solutions.”
Adam Portner added:
“I’m thrilled to join RealityMine at such an exciting stage of its growth. The company’s ability to capture privacy-first, real-world consumer behaviour is second to none, and I look forward to working with clients to help them achieve competitive advantage across product strategy, competitive intelligence and AI use cases.”
With more than 25 years of experience across Prodege, Dynata, MetrixLab and Circana, Portner has consistently driven transformative revenue gains and forged strategic partnerships with global brands. He is a recognised speaker at insight industry conferences including Quirk’s and IIeX and holds an MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Management.
About RealityMine
RealityMine delivers a true picture of consumer use of digital platforms across all devices, leveraging privacy-compliant, opt-in behavioural data. Trusted by the world’s leading technology and media companies, the company reveals the full digital lives of consumers—from app and web usage to e-commerce, mobility, and media consumption. RealityMine data supports a range of use cases, including competitive intelligence, product and platform strategy, and training proprietary AI models.
RealityMine, the privacy-first digital measurement technology company, today announced that Adam Portner has been appointed Senior Vice President, Client Development. In this newly created role, Portner will lead RealityMine’s business development activity on the ground in the United States, expanding client relationships and unlocking new opportunities. He joins the firm at a time of dramatic growth, with continued investment in expanding the company’s US-based team.
Portner brings over 25 years of data and insights industry experience across behavioural data, insight technology platforms and working with opt-in, high quality consumer panels. Based in the Bay Area, he will leverage his extensive professional network to identify and engage with prospective clients whose needs are a strong fit for RealityMine’s capabilities. Portner also serves as an elected board member of the Insights Association West Chapter as Director of Regional Member Engagement.
Chris Havemann, Chief Executive Officer of RealityMine, said:
“Adam’s record of building high-performing teams and delivering high and consistent growth makes him the ideal leader to help scale our business further in North America. His client-centricity and passion for data-driven behavioural insights will help more organisations realise the full value of RealityMine’s technology and data solutions.”
Adam Portner added:
“I’m thrilled to join RealityMine at such an exciting stage of its growth. The company’s ability to capture privacy-first, real-world consumer behaviour is second to none, and I look forward to working with clients to help them achieve competitive advantage across product strategy, competitive intelligence and AI use cases.”
With more than 25 years of experience across Prodege, Dynata, MetrixLab and Circana, Portner has consistently driven transformative revenue gains and forged strategic partnerships with global brands. He is a recognised speaker at insight industry conferences including Quirk’s and IIeX and holds an MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Management.
About RealityMine
RealityMine delivers a true picture of consumer use of digital platforms across all devices, leveraging privacy-compliant, opt-in behavioural data. Trusted by the world’s leading technology and media companies, the company reveals the full digital lives of consumers—from app and web usage to e-commerce, mobility, and media consumption. RealityMine data supports a range of use cases, including competitive intelligence, product and platform strategy, and training proprietary AI models.
Contact
RealityMineContact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Categories