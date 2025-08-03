Mark Hemphill Becomes Vice President of Sales for North America at xSuite
Seasoned SAP Sales Leader to Drive U.S. Growth for SAP-Certified Software and SaaS Provider Specializing in Workflow Automation
Framingham, MA, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The xSuite Group, a leading provider of software solutions for automating document-based business processes, today announced the appointment of Mark Hemphill as Vice President of Sales for North America, effective August 1, 2025. In this role, Hemphill will lead and scale xSuite’s sales efforts across the U.S., focusing on driving growth in the SAP ecosystem.
Hemphill, 40, has been advising xSuite since December 2024, bringing his deep knowledge of the U.S. SAP market to the team. He previously spent eight years as Sales Director at LeanIX, an SAP subsidiary, and has nearly two decades of experience in sales and consulting. Hemphill has a proven track record of driving revenue in fast-paced startup environments, implementing successful go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing sales teams.
As Vice President of Sales, Hemphill will be responsible for leading the U.S. Account Executive team, developing strategic sales plans, and growing market adoption of xSuite’s SAP-certified solutions. He will also focus on strengthening internal knowledge transfer and expanding the company’s industry network across North America.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Hemphill as a highly experienced sales leader who deeply understands the SAP landscape in the U.S.,” said Thomas Radestock, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of xSuite Group. “His strong background in enterprise SaaS and his expertise in SAP solutions make him a tremendous asset to our North American operations.”
Commenting on his appointment, Hemphill said: “I’m thrilled to help drive xSuite’s U.S. growth. What impressed me most is the strength of our customer base and the company’s SAP-focused strategy. xSuite’s solutions support every major SAP deployment model and align seamlessly with SAP’s public cloud vision, giving U.S. companies the flexibility to shape their future SAP environments. It’s a powerful foundation for accelerating our expansion in this market.”
