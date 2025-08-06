The Chairmen’s RoundTable Presents the Bob Copeland Lifetime Achievement Awards
Non-profit organization recognizes three dedicated members for their tireless commitment to both the CRT and the many companies they have mentored.
San Diego, CA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT), a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides pro-bono mentoring to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area, has presented its inaugural Bob Copeland Lifetime Achievement Awards to distinguished longtime members David Duval, Jeff Campbell, and Steve Mendell.
These awards were created to honor the legacy of Bob Copeland, a respected attorney and dedicated supporter of CRT’s mission. Bob spent the final 13 years of his 55-year legal career as a partner at Sheppard Mullin, a valued CRT sponsor, before passing away in 2023. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to recognize CRT members whose extraordinary service and dedication reflect Bob’s deep commitment to the organization.
“Every one of our members generously contributes their time and expertise to support the business community,” said Ginny Beneke, Chair of CRT. “These awards are about recognizing those who go above and beyond. David Duval was one of our earliest sponsors and has introduced countless companies to the power of CRT mentorship. Jeff Campbell and Steve Mendell have both served as CRT Chairs and have been tireless mentors for many years, playing a vital role in advancing our mission.”
Upon receiving his award, David Duval said, “This organization has meant a lot to me over the years. And it has really done a lot for my clients.” Award recipient Steve Mendell shared, “As we go along in life you have to set goals. At different stages in life, you have different goals. A goal for me over the last 15 – 20 years has been to help create opportunities for other folks just like the ones created for me – for all of us. Everything I do is aimed at that. At CRT, we’ve been able to help a lot of companies. I’m very proud to have been associated with this group.”
The CRT members exchange ideas, expertise, and connections to help CEO clients and their companies become more successful. Our mentors include former CEOs and successfully exited business owners from start-ups to multinational corporations including Burger King, Northrup Grumman, 3Com, AT&T, Scripps Health, Harley Davidson, SAIC, Seagram, Pepsi-Cola, SeaWorld, BSAF, and Caterpillar.
About Chairmen’s RoundTable
The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of an impressive roster of over 50 current and former CEOs, 22 sponsor and supporter firms, and the region’s premier educational and professional organizations. CRT members provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. The organization’s mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are looking to gain outside perspective on key business issues. CRT's collective expertise has helped hundreds of San Diego businesses meet and exceed their professional objectives.
For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com.
Contact
Chairmen's RoundTableContact
Kristi Cerasoli
619-823-8658
www.chairmensroundtable.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
CG Communications
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
858-793-2471
