Givebacks Ranks No. 1,884 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Over 14,000 volunteer-led organizations now use Givebacks platforms, raising more than $100M for schools and nonprofit organizations.
Raleigh, NC, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Inc. revealed that Givebacks, Inc. ranks No. 1,884 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list offers a snapshot of companies that have not only scaled revenue rapidly but also meaningfully contributed to their industries and communities.
Givebacks is rewriting the playbook for giving. Its Shop to Give program has raised more than $2.5M for schools and organizations nationwide, making it possible for everyday purchases—like dining and online shopping—to drive impact without extra effort.
Today, over 14,000 parent-led groups, school districts, and schools rely on Givebacks to power their fundraising, fee collection, and donor engagement strategies. With more than 5 million parents and supporters reached annually, and a vast partner network that includes thousands of dining and online retailers, the company has turned passive philanthropy into an ecosystem of support.
"Our ranking on the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of something bigger than business success. It's proof that communities are hungry for better ways to give," said Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks. “When families can support schools just by grabbing dinner or shopping online, fundraising stops feeling like a chore and starts becoming a habit. That’s the future we’re building.”
This is Givebacks’ fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list, continuing a multi-year trend of growth fueled by its unique blend of fintech innovation and community-first values.
About Givebacks
Givebacks is the centralized platform and payment ecosystem purpose-built for school communities. From event tickets and donations to student fees and membership dues, Givebacks makes it simple to give, pay, and participate—all in one place. The Shop to Give program has transformed everyday purchases into a powerful tool for passive fundraising, unlocking new streams of support for schools that make a difference.
To learn more about Givebacks, visit www.givebacks.com.
Contact
GivebacksContact
Rachel Stacy
919-589-3076
www.givebacks.com
Director of Marketing
