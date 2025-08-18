RX Japan to Unveil the New Trend in Fashion and Eyewear at FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT 2025
Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FaW Tokyo Autumn and the International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT) are gearing up to return to Tokyo Big Sight on October 1–3, 2025, uniting the global fashion and eyewear industries under one roof and offering top-notch opportunities to explore, connect, and capitalize on emerging trends, world-class innovations, and business growth.
Showcasing over 900 exhibitors from more than 20 countries/regions, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT stand as Japan’s largest trade exhibitions for professionals to experience the latest advancements across ten specialised shows. From sourcing premium materials to discovering next-generation fashion technology, attendees are in for a comprehensive perspective on the industries shaping the global stage.
FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT are set with an expertly curated lineup of ten specialized shows that cover every segment of the fashion and optical industries. Among them, the newly launched REuse Business EXPO stands out as a focal point for exploring the booming global market for resale and circular fashion. With forecasts predicting the reuse market to reach ¥4 trillion by 2030 – including ¥1 trillion in fashion alone – the expo highlights sustainable business models from vintage to rewear, offering profitable and eco-conscious opportunities and serving as a hub for forward-thinking partnerships in circular fashion.
The MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR will showcase legendary craftsmanship and innovation, featuring the newly launched Takumi Zone—a dedicated area that highlights a curated selection of premium textiles and fashion products from Japan’s renowned production regions. This exclusive zone celebrates the fusion of traditional techniques with modern ingenuity, offering a unique opportunity to explore products that exemplify exceptional quality, artistry, and creative excellence.
The BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO will bring together global brands and emerging voices, with the exclusive Designers’ Gate platform spotlighting the creative talents of Japan’s emerging fashion stars. Business leaders can connect with top manufacturing and OEM/ODM partners at the FASHION SOURCING EXPO, while the TEXTILE EXPO will offer a glimpse at innovative materials and fabrics that redefine quality and functionality.
The SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO is poised to emphasize eco-friendly designs in both ready-to-wear fashion and premium textiles, and the WELLNESS/BEAUTY/FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO will merge style with well-being by showcasing garments that enhance comfort, beauty, and functionality. Adding to the dynamic lineup, the SPORTS FASHION EXPO will present high-performance activewear that blends technical innovation with fashion-forward designs, and the FASHION TECH EXPO will highlight the future of fashion through groundbreaking technologies such as automated production systems, retail-tech advancements, and AI-driven solutions.
Finally, iOFT or the International Optical Fair Tokyo, a destination for discovering pioneering eyewear designs, cutting-edge technology, and forward-thinking market insights. At the forefront of this premier event, two signature awards celebrate the best in eyewear. The 28th Japan Eyewear Award, which recognizes outstanding design and innovation, and the Japan Best Dressed Eyes Awards, honoring public figures who lead with style. Together, these accolades underscore the creativity and cultural impact of eyewear in Japan and beyond.
Celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties between Japan and Korea, the Discover Korea Spotlight offers attendees an exclusive look at Korean fashion’s biggest influences. Also, international representation is further strengthened with 15 international pavilions, featuring regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. These pavilions provide unique insights into craftsmanship, sourcing capabilities, and localized expertise, making them essential hubs for cross-border collaboration.
Organised by RX Japan, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT understand the importance of providing a productive and stress-free experience for international participants. Free, on-site interpretation services in English, Chinese, and Korean ensure smooth communication, while tailored exhibitor matching programs help attendees efficiently find products and partnerships that best suit their needs.
More than just trade shows, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT represent pivotal moments where industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries come together to turn ideas into actionable strategies. The dynamic exchanges, groundbreaking showcases, and targeted opportunities available this October will empower attendees to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive global market.
Join and explore what’s new, what’s next, and what’s possible in the global fashion and eyewear industries. For more information and to regsiter, visit FaW TOKYO website and iOFT page.
