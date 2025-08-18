Making Connections Since 1970, Interpreters Unlimited Turns 55
Interpreters Unlimited celebrates 55 years as a leader in language services, evolving from a small local company to a nationwide provider of interpretation, ASL, and translation in 200+ languages. With advocacy, tech innovation, and AI integration, IU continues breaking language barriers and ensuring access for all.
San Diego, CA, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year Interpreters Unlimited (IU) marks a major milestone, 55 years of providing essential language services to organizations and individuals across the United States. What began in 1970 as a local interpreting company has grown into a nationally recognized leader in foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language (ASL), and document translation, serving thousands of clients from the smallest to largest corporations, healthcare, education, government, legal, and every other industry.
“Language is more than just words. It’s culture, connection, access and it’s essential,” said Sayed Ali, President and CEO of Interpreters Unlimited. “For 55 years, our mission has remained the same, to ensure that no one is left out of critical conversations because of a language barrier.”
Over the decades, IU has evolved alongside the language services industry, leading the way with cutting edge solutions and a deep commitment to human expertise. Under the leadership of Sayed Ali since 2007, the company has expanded from its Southern California headquarters in San Diego to offices in multiple states, offering services nationwide in over 200 languages, including a dedicated division for ASL and access to On Site In Person, Over the Phone, and Video Remote interpretation.
But the company’s impact extends beyond its core services. IU has become a trusted voice in advocacy, working with national associations, policymakers, and industry peers to protect and promote language access. The company has played a key role in addressing challenges such as California’s AB5 legislation, advocating for the rights of interpreters and the communities they serve, and is currently working on solutions to the current administrations new Executive Order 14224 which is impacting the language service industry and the public’s access to the essential services they require day to day.
In recent years, IU has embraced the future of language services by integrating tech and AI driven tools to complement its human centered approach. From creating their own proprietary auto scheduling technology, to launching a mobile scheduling app, to expanding its services with hybrid Human x AI translation, the company continues to lead with purpose and innovation.
“55 years of service isn’t just about longevity, it’s about evolution,” said IU Vice President and COO Shamus Sayed. “We’ve seen massive shifts in technology, regulation, and the global economy. Through it all, we’ve stayed true to our values, accessibility, integrity, and community. This anniversary is a celebration of our past and a recommitment to our future.”
As Interpreters Unlimited celebrates this anniversary, it does so with gratitude for its clients, interpreters, partners, and team members, those who have contributed to every milestone. Today the company is focused on what’s next, continuing to expand nationally, leveraging technology and AI responsibly, and ensuring language equity remains a priority in all public and private sectors. With new technology on the horizon, shifting national policies, and growing diversity across the US, the need for trusted language services is only increasing, and IU is ready to meet the need now more than ever.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients nationwide. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
