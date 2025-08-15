The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
Firm Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance.
Albany, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance.
“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is not just a reflection of our growth — it’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team,” said Mary Colwell Co-founder and CEO of The Colwell Law Group. “In family law, success is measured not only in numbers but in the lives we help transform. This recognition reinforces that we are making a meaningful impact while building a strong, thriving practice.”
Founded in 2005, The Colwell Law Group has built its reputation by guiding clients through life’s most challenging legal matters with compassion, clarity, and results. With offices in Albany, Saratoga, Syracuse, and Rochester, the firm continues to expand its reach across New York, helping families navigate divorce, custody disputes, asset division, and other complex family law matters.
The Inc. 5000 list is widely considered one of the most important rankings for entrepreneurial success in the United States. Companies on the 2025 list represent the most competitive segment of the economy — independent small and mid-sized businesses that have achieved extraordinary growth despite economic challenges.
“This achievement belongs to every member of our team,” said Jennifer Stevens Chief Operating Officer of The Colwell Law Group. “From our attorneys and client relations managers to our intake specialists and support staff, everyone plays a role in delivering the exceptional service and results that keep clients referring us year after year.”
About The Colwell Law Group, LLC
The Colwell Law Group is a top-rated family and matrimonial law firm serving clients throughout New York State. Known for its client-first approach and track record of success, the firm provides strategic legal guidance in divorce, custody, support, and related family law matters. For more information, visit www.colwell-law.com.
