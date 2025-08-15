The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Firm Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance.