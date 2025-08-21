SottoPelle® Recognizes Sarah Carter, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Erie, PA, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A native of Erie, PA, Dr. Carter attended college at Cornell University, graduating Cum Laude with a degree in biological sciences and a concentration in neurobiology and behavioral sciences. During her time at Cornell, she played Division I ice hockey. Dr. Carter earned her medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh and subsequently completed her general surgery training at the Medstar/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Following residency, she completed trauma surgery and critical care fellowship at Christiana in Newark, Delaware.
Dr. Carter currently works as a trauma and critical care surgeon at multiple hospitals along the East Coast and in the Midwest. When she is not practicing surgery, she can be found working in the medspa. She aims to help her patients build confidence and feel powerful by offering high-impact, low-downtime treatments to all ages, genders, and skin types. As a result, she hopes her patients experience more inner and outer beauty.
In her downtime, Dr. Carter enjoys scuba diving, paddle boarding, international travel, and spending time with her family and many pets.
Sarah Carter, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2025.
To view additional information about Sarah Carter, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sarah-carter-md/
Provider Information:
Sarah Carter, MD, iAesthetic Medspa
988 West Erie Plaza, Erie, PA 16050
814-240-2228
hello@i-aesthetic.com
https://i-aesthetic.com/
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
