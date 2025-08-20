SMC Exhibits at The Clean Show – Orlando, FL, August 23 – 26, 2025
The Clean Show is the world’s premier trade show for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile services industries returns to Orlando with an expanded show floor, more international exhibitors, dynamic education, and the debut of the Innovation Awards, highlighting trends, standards, and innovations defining the future of textile care. Visit SMC Corporation of America at booth 1387 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from August 23 – 26.
Noblesville, IN, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its latest technologies in automation and process controls components supporting laundry, dry cleaning, cleaning agents, finishing and material flow in textile care.
SMC products on exhibit:
· JSXD 2-way Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves for Air, Water and Oil – The standard stainless-steel coil cover rotates 360° with superior corrosion and water resistance. Its new coil technology maximizes magnetic efficiency reducing energy consumption. Internal stopper is utilized to reduce metal noise and longer service life. Available in: NBR, FKM and EPDM seal materials, M12 connector, and UL and cUL.
· JSB Air Operated Angle Seat Valve – The unique shaft seal technology allows for up to 5 million cycles for use with water or air at high flow rates of Cv 28. Its body material is SUS 304 with a 360° rotational pilot port.
Energy Saving Solenoid Valves, JSY Series – Versatile, side, top and bottom porting locations with built-in safety features such as back pressure check valve options.
Washdown and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Generate a curtain of static eliminating ions effective for a distance up to 2000mm/6.5 ft.
Visit SMC at The Clean Show, Booth #1387, Orange County Convention Center, 9400 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Aug. 23 (Sat) 10:00 – 5:00 ET
Aug. 24 (Sun) 9:00 – 5:00 ET
Aug. 25 (Mon) 9:00 – 5:00 ET
Aug. 26 (Tues) 9:00 – 3:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
