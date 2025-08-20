SMC Exhibits at The Clean Show – Orlando, FL, August 23 – 26, 2025

The Clean Show is the world’s premier trade show for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile services industries returns to Orlando with an expanded show floor, more international exhibitors, dynamic education, and the debut of the Innovation Awards, highlighting trends, standards, and innovations defining the future of textile care. Visit SMC Corporation of America at booth 1387 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from August 23 – 26.