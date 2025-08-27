Tickets and Ad Space Now Available for the Black in Business Awards Gala
Gaithersburg, MD, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black Business Council and MBA Growth Partners are pleased to announce that tickets and advertisement space are officially on sale for the Black in Business Awards, honoring outstanding Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders across Montgomery County and beyond.
This premier awards gala will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg on Thursday, November 20, 2025, and will feature networking with top business leaders, a three-course plated dinner, open bar, keynote remarks from Jeff Cherry, Founder & Executive Director of Conscious Venture Lab, and an awards ceremony. Cherry, a national leader in purpose-driven entrepreneurship, has helped catalyze over 100 early-stage companies, creating more than $82 million in value and over 400 jobs.
Ticket & Table Pricing:
General Admission Ticket: $195 per person
Reserved Table (10 seats): $1,950
Advertisement Opportunities in the Official Awards Program:
Full-Page Ad: $900
Half-Page Ad: $525
Quarter-Page Ad: $300
Businesses interested in broader visibility can also explore sponsorship packages, with benefits such as VIP seating, award presentation opportunities, speaking slots, and branding throughout the event.
Award categories include:
Best Hospitality Award
Best Consumer Products & Services Company Award
Government Contractor Excellence Award (GovCon)
IT Solutions Excellence Award
Professional Services Trailblazer Award
The Black in Business Awards is more than a celebration — it’s a powerful gathering of entrepreneurs, executives, and community leaders committed to advancing Black excellence in business.
Tickets, tables, and ad space are available now at blackinbusinessawards.com or via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-in-business-awards-2025-tickets-1587699153909?aff=oddtdtcreator.
About the Black in Business Awards
The Black in Business Awards is a premier initiative by The Black Business Council, in partnership with MBA Growth Partners, honoring the exceptional achievements of Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD. This prestigious event celebrates those driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities.
Designed as more than just an awards ceremony, the Black in Business Awards serves as a platform for recognition, empowerment, and connection. Finalists will be honored at a formal awards gala, bringing together business and community leaders dedicated to supporting Black business excellence. The celebration aims to amplify the stories of trailblazers who are shaping the future and building a legacy of success in the county.
More information can be found at https://www.blackinbusinessawards.com/.
Media Contact: Adrian White info@blackinbusinessawards.com
