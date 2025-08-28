Shreekant Patil Motivates School of Design Students on World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025
Shreekant Patil inspires 75+ Sandip University fashion design students on World Entrepreneurship Day – WED 2025, sharing startup insights, govt schemes & self-employment tips.
Nashik, India, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025, the School of Design at Sandip University, Nashik, hosted an exclusive workshop with serial entrepreneur, Startup India Mentor, and BIS India National Team Member CEng. Shreekant Patil as the Guest Speaker on August 21, 2025. The event was held at 3:30 p.m. in the university campus where Prof. (Dr.) Vibha Kapoor, Dean of the School of Design, felicitated Shreekant Patil for his remarkable contribution in fostering entrepreneurship and guiding startups across India. Addressing more than 75 enthusiastic fashion design students, Shreekant Patil shared his inspiring entrepreneurial journey and emphasized the growing importance of self-employment and business opportunities for graduates.
He encouraged students to consider entrepreneurship as a career path, highlighted the government’s support through various subsidy schemes, and motivated them to build independent ventures in the design industry. He also guided them on national-level innovation platforms like Eureka 2025 and National Entrepreneurship Challenge of IIT Bombay, along with Smart India Hackathon 2025 and the India Skills Competition 2025, urging them to participate for exposure and growth. The session concluded with an engaging Q&A, where students sought career advice and entrepreneurial guidance directly from him, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks from Prof. (Dr.) Vibha Kapoor.
Shreekant Patil assured the Dean of his continued support in mentoring School of Design students and connecting them with future opportunities and government schemes. Widely respected as a successful entrepreneur and mentor, Shreekant Patil is an Official Startup India Mentor, National Level Technical Team Member of BIS India, and DGFT-registered Chartered Engineer. With his mission to build new startups, empower women entrepreneurs, and strengthen India’s export ecosystem, he continues to actively contribute to India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
