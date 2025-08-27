Semantic Visions Enters New Chapter with Full Backing from Behind Investments

Semantic Visions, a Czech leader in open-source data analytics, is now fully owned by Behind Investments after the exit of Pale Fire Capital. Since joining as a minority shareholder in 2022, Behind Investments, led by Diana Rádl Rogerová and CEO Jan Balatka, has driven new AI products, global client growth, and expanded data operations. With full backing, Semantic Visions will accelerate worldwide as a trusted intelligence partner.