Polymath Partners Welcomes Steven Weidler as Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director of CFO Services
New Chief Financial Officer & Managing Partners of CFO Services Brings Decades of Executive Healthcare and Financial Leadership to Drive Strategic Growth for Clients
Washington, DC, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Polymath Partners proudly announces the appointment of Steven Weidler as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of CFO Services. With over 20 years of senior executive experience, Steven brings a powerful combination of financial expertise, operational insight, and leadership across multi-site healthcare organizations.
Steven joins Polymath with a proven track record of enhancing profitability, streamlining operations, and building scalable infrastructure for complex businesses. Having held C-suite roles including CEO, COO, and CFO, his cross-functional experience enables him to bridge strategic vision with actionable execution making him a natural fit to lead Polymath’s CFO Growth Alliance Program and oversee its accounting and tax services.
“Steven’s arrival marks a new chapter in our firm’s evolution,” said James Barchiesi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Polymath Partners. “His deep understanding of healthcare finance and organizational transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to help entrepreneurs and business owners build high-performing, sustainable enterprises.”
Throughout his career, Steven has partnered with clinical, administrative, and corporate teams to improve performance and empower decision-making through data-driven financial management. "I'm grateful to be with Polymath Partners and excited to use my experience to help businesses prosper and leaders to lead with CFO Growth Alliance," says Steven. His leadership philosophy is grounded in clarity, collaboration, and long-term value creation hallmarks that will serve Polymath’s clients across industries.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Steven as a part of the Polymath leadership team. His background as an entrepreneur and executive with a long track record of scaling owner-led businesses, coupled with his passion for our mission and values, will allow us to continue to grow alongside our clients and deliver the expertise they need at every stage of their journey," said Kiel Green, CEO of Polymath Partners.
Steven holds a Master of Science in Finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Piedmont University. Based near Atlanta, Georgia, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, hiking, baking, and piloting small aircraft.
Polymath Partners is excited to welcome Steven to the team and looks forward to the strategic impact his leadership will bring to clients nationwide.
About Polymath Partners
Polymath Partners is a law-enabled financial consulting firm challenging the outdated, siloed model of professional services. By integrating accounting, tax, and legal expertise under one roof, we provide a unified strategic framework for visionary entrepreneurs. Our mission is to empower business owners to evolve from operators into strategic owners, giving them the tools to maximize enterprise value, navigate pivotal transactions, and build a lasting financial legacy for their families.
To learn more about Steven Weidler and his role at Polymath Partners, visit www.polymath-partners.com.
