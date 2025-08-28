Carol’s Little World Celebrates Five Years of Fine Art Innovation
Local Online Gallery Marks Milestone with Unique Art Gifts, Museum-Quality Prints, and Virtual Room Previews.
Cedar Park, TX, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Carol’s Little World" (carolslittleworld.com), a locally owned and operated online art gallery, is proud to celebrate its five-year anniversary as a destination for fine art collectors and design lovers alike. Founded by local photographer and artist Carol Schiraldi, the gallery offers a curated collection of museum-quality archival prints as well as unique art-inspired gifts including throw pillows, phone cases, tote bags, and calendars.
What sets Carol’s Little World apart is its cutting-edge “view in room” virtual reality tool, allowing customers to preview how a piece will look in their own space before purchasing — a rare feature in the fine art world.
“Five years ago, I wanted to create something that combined art, technology, and accessibility,” said Schiraldi. “It’s been a joy to share my vision with collectors around the world, all from right here in Central Texas.”
Over the past five years, the gallery has grown into a vibrant platform showcasing Carol’s signature style — striking photography that blends the surreal with the serene. Each piece is available in a range of sizes and formats, all printed using top-tier archival materials for long-lasting quality.
To celebrate this milestone, Carol’s Little World invites art lovers, interior designers, and collectors to explore the collection online and experience firsthand how fine art can elevate everyday spaces.
What sets Carol’s Little World apart is its cutting-edge “view in room” virtual reality tool, allowing customers to preview how a piece will look in their own space before purchasing — a rare feature in the fine art world.
“Five years ago, I wanted to create something that combined art, technology, and accessibility,” said Schiraldi. “It’s been a joy to share my vision with collectors around the world, all from right here in Central Texas.”
Over the past five years, the gallery has grown into a vibrant platform showcasing Carol’s signature style — striking photography that blends the surreal with the serene. Each piece is available in a range of sizes and formats, all printed using top-tier archival materials for long-lasting quality.
To celebrate this milestone, Carol’s Little World invites art lovers, interior designers, and collectors to explore the collection online and experience firsthand how fine art can elevate everyday spaces.
Contact
Carol's Little WorldContact
Carol Schiraldi
512-522-6731
http://www.carolslittleworld.com
Carol Schiraldi
512-522-6731
http://www.carolslittleworld.com
Categories