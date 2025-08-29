Cypher Tech Inc. Appoints Former Fortune 500 Executive Hsing-Hsing Li to Board of Advisors to Accelerate Ai Innovation
Cypher Tech Inc., a technology company advancing workplace transformation and people-first AI-driven solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Hsing-Hsing Li, a former Fortune 500 executive, to its Board of Advisors. Hsing-Hsing brings invaluable expertise to guide Cypher Tech’s AI-driven innovation.
Austin, TX, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hsing-Hsing has held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, Marsh McLennan, KPMG, AIG, Publicis, and Fidelity. As COO and Managing Principal at ACELER8.AI, she helps organizations harness AI to drive measurable business results, build scalable solutions, and lead enterprise transformation.
The appointment comes as Cypher Tech Inc. prepares to scale its flagship AskCyph™ Unified AI Platform, positioning the company at the forefront of people-first innovation in enterprise technology.
"Hsing-Hsing's proven expertise in strategy, AI, and enterprise transformation across world-class organizations will be instrumental as we expand our impact," said Danish Jaffer, Founder & CEO of Cypher Tech Inc. "Her guidance will help ensure our AskCyph™ Unified AI Platform continues to pioneer solutions that empower human potential while delivering measurable business value."
Hsing-Hsing's appointment reflects Cypher Tech's commitment to assembling world-class leadership as it enters its next growth phase. Her extensive board experience, including BoardStrong and Columbia University's Engineering Board of Managers, brings a valuable governance perspective alongside operational expertise.
"After collaborating with the Cypher Tech team over the past year, I'm thrilled to formalize my role on the Board of Advisors," said Hsing-Hsing Li. "The company's vision of empowering human potential through intelligent solutions deeply resonates with my belief that technology should amplify, not replace, human capabilities. I'm excited to help guide Cypher Tech as they redefine how organizations harness AI to create meaningful impact."
About Hsing-Hsing Li
Hsing-Hsing Li is an accomplished transformation leader and currently serves as COO and Managing Principal of ACELER8.AI, where she drives AI-powered optimization technologies that enhance business efficiency. She has led large-scale initiatives in digital modernization, strategic planning, and operational excellence at Fortune 500 companies. Her board service includes BoardStrong and Columbia University's Engineering Board of Managers.
About Cypher Tech Inc.
Cypher Tech Inc. is pioneering intelligent solutions that put people first, empowering human potential and meaningful connections through innovation. (https://cyphertech.co)
The company's suite of products includes:
AskCyph™ Unified AI Platform - a comprehensive AI platform that brings together powerful creation tools in one transparent, accessible environment (https://askcyph.ai)
SafeSpace® - for workplace trust, safety, and employee protection (https://makesafe.space)
CypherChat® - for secure communications (https://cypherchat.app)
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
