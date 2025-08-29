Cypher Tech Inc. Appoints Former Fortune 500 Executive Hsing-Hsing Li to Board of Advisors to Accelerate Ai Innovation

Cypher Tech Inc., a technology company advancing workplace transformation and people-first AI-driven solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Hsing-Hsing Li, a former Fortune 500 executive, to its Board of Advisors. Hsing-Hsing brings invaluable expertise to guide Cypher Tech’s AI-driven innovation.