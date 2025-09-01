MNB Research Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expands Its Digital Capabilities
Faridabad, India, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In today’s fast-paced business environment, MNB Research, a leading business consultancy and professional services firm, is strengthening its commitment to helping organizations scale, innovate, and achieve measurable growth. Founded by Mridul Nanda, the firm is introducing new strategic initiatives, innovative digital solutions, and AI-powered products to redefine business consultancy.
Expansion of Services and Innovative Solutions
MNB Research now offers comprehensive solutions under one roof, including strategy consulting, financial modeling, market research, website development, SEO, AI-driven tools, and digital marketing. The firm’s specialized division, MNB Enso, focuses on AI animations, advanced SEO, and cutting-edge digital strategies, helping clients stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Launch of Approbot – AI-Driven Education Advisory Tool
Demonstrating its focus on technological innovation, MNB Research has launched Approbot, an AI-powered abroad education advisory bot trained on over 25 lakh student reviews and insights from more than 4,000 consultants. This tool represents a major milestone in the firm’s efforts to provide scalable AI solutions across industries.
Proven Industry Expertise
With experience spanning sectors such as yarn trading, education, technology, and consumer goods, MNB Research continues to deliver actionable insights, operational improvements, and measurable results for its clients.
Client-Centric Approach and Vision for the Future
MNB Research emphasizes a personalized approach to business growth, ensuring strategies are tailored to each client’s strengths, opportunities, and risk profile. The company’s vision extends beyond advisory services—it actively partners with clients to align strategy with execution, driving sustainable growth and long-term success.
About MNB Research
Founded by Mridul Nanda, MNB Research is a premier business consultancy firm offering strategy consulting, digital marketing, branding, AI-powered solutions, and market intelligence services. With a focus on actionable insights, innovative solutions, and measurable results, MNB Research helps businesses thrive in competitive markets.
Website: www.mnbresearch.com
Contact
Mridul Nanda
