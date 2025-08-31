AAEON’s MIX-MTLD1 Brings Intel Core Ultra Performance to the Mini-ITX Form Factor
A multi-pillar die processing architecture, 50% larger memory capacity, and out-of-band management support make the MIX-MTLD1 a cross-market AI standout.
Orange, CA, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading producer of industrial motherboards, has announced the release of the MIX-MTLD1, the most advanced Mini-ITX board it has ever produced. The first AAEON Mini-ITX solution to support Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (formerly Meteor Lake H/U), the MIX-MTLD1 harnesses the multi-pillar die architecture of the platform, combining a 14 core, 18 thread CPU, Intel® Arc™ graphics with support for multiple AI software frameworks, and on-chip Intel® AI Boost NPU.
A particularly notable distinction for the MIX-MTLD1 is the presence of an NCSI header linked to the board’s Intel® Ethernet Controller I210-AT, which provides support for a MOD-RMB Out-of-Band (OOB) module, bridging communication between the system's Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) and network controller. Consequently, AAEON believe the MIX-MTLD1 will become the gold-standard for integrators seeking a solution to bring real-time remote management of edge inferencing applications across vertical markets.
Supporting 96GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600MHz system memory and a PCIe Gen 5 slot, the MIX-MTLD1 offers a 50% increase in memory capacity speed over previous generations. In addition to this high-speed memory capability is an I/O consisting of two LAN, four COM box headers, and a total of seven USB interfaces, the MIX-MTLD1 offers a wealth of connectors for peripheral devices.
The MIX-MTLD1 hosts a variety of display options, including four HDMI 2.0 providing 4K resolution at 60Hz with digital audio, as well as co-layed LVDS and eDP, the former offering 1920 x 1080 and the latter 4K. For storage, the board provides two SATA ports with RAID support, with NVMe available through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot. Further expansion for add-on cards can be found via the MIX-MTLD1’s M.2 2230 E-Key M.2 3042/52 B-Key, and PCIe Gen 5 slots.
As far as OS goes, the MIX-MTLD1 supports Windows® 10 64-bit, Windows® 11 64-bit, and Ubuntu 24.04 (Kernel 6.8).
The board is now in mass production, and is available via the AAEON eShop. For detailed information or additional requirements, please contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
