West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Facility in Indio, CA
Indio, CA, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Dr. Carreon Blvd. in Indio, CA at the corner of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Blvd. The new facility is designed to serve residents and businesses throughout Indio and the greater Coachella Valley.
The brand-new, state-of-the-art facility features a wide variety of storage options, including climate-controlled indoor units ranging from 5x5 to 10x20, drive-up units in 10x15 and 10x20 sizes, and covered and uncovered RV, boat, and vehicle storage with spaces up to 12x40. Customers benefit from extended access hours, online rentals, and a full line of moving boxes and packing supplies available onsite. The facility also offers U-Haul moving truck rentals, making it a one-stop shop for local moves.
Security and peace of mind are central to the design of West Coast Self-Storage Indio. The facility includes 24-hour digital video monitoring, gated access with personalized pin code entry, a fully fenced perimeter, bright LED lighting, and an onsite management team. These features ensure that personal, business, and recreational belongings are well-protected.
The project was made possible through the efforts of Northwest Building LLC of Kirkland, WA, who served as both property owner and developer. Magellan Architecture of Fountain Valley, CA, provided architectural design, with civil engineering by Lars Andersen & Associates of Fresno, CA. Structural engineering was handled by HW Engineering of Vista, CA, and landscape architecture by Colleen M. Nolan of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Consolidated Contracting of San Clemente, CA, served as the project’s builder.
“West Coast Self-Storage Indio represents the next generation of storage facilities—modern, secure, and designed to make storing as convenient as possible for our customers,” said Cesar Padilla, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “We’re proud to bring this facility to the Coachella Valley and look forward to serving the diverse needs of the community with professionalism and care.”
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
