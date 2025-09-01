Association of Bridal Consultants Unveils Expanded Member Benefits to Empower Wedding Professionals Worldwide
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s largest and longest-running professional organization for wedding planners and vendors, proudly announces a major update to its membership benefits. These enhancements are designed to provide greater educational resources, networking opportunities, and income-generating tools for wedding professionals at every stage of their careers.
Gibsonville, NC, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since 1955, ABC has been dedicated to elevating the standards of the wedding industry through education, certification, and community. With these latest updates, members can expect a more dynamic, supportive, and opportunity-rich experience than ever before.
New and Updated Benefits Include:
· New Marketing & Visibility Tools – Media promotion tools and opportunities for members to showcase their work in the ABC Wedding Pro Blog, Wedding Planner Magazine, and via improved Member Directory profile.
· Enhanced Education & Certification Pathways – Members may improve their competitive edge with exclusive specialty certifications, and workshops in topics such as culturally-rooted weddings, floral design, event law, and marketing to the luxury couple.
· Wedding Wednesdays – Members will receive industry updates via a consistent calendar of weekly webinars that feature experts, trend insights and business strategies.
· Vendor & Partner Discounts – Deeper savings on business services, products, and software tailored for wedding professionals.
· Increased Networking Opportunities – From the World of Weddings Conference to local chapter events, members gain more ways to connect, collaborate, and grow their professional network.
· Expanded Travel & Destination Wedding Opportunities – All members can access exclusive partnerships with leading resorts, hotels, and travel providers, enabling members to earn additional revenue through travel bookings and destination wedding planning. The only professional wedding association to offer full service travel hosting benefits.
“ABC is committed to being more than just a membership—it’s a partnership for success,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of ABC. “We listened to our members, evaluated industry needs, and have built a benefits package that supports them not just in planning weddings, but in building thriving, sustainable businesses.”
The updated benefits are available immediately to all active members. Wedding professionals interested in joining ABC can visit www.abcweddingplanners.com for details on membership levels, benefits, and application information.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants is the premier professional organization for wedding planners, coordinators, and vendors, with members in over 30 countries. ABC is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence through education, certification, and a global network of industry professionals.
Contact
Association of Bridal ConsultantsContact
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
