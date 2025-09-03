UIC’s Latest Payment Application Achieves Another Significant Fiserv L3 Certification
Fremont, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UIC Payments Inc. (hereinafter referred to as UIC), a global leader in secure payment solutions, today announced that its latest payment application has achieved Fiserv Level 3 (L3) certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver innovative and business-driven payment technologies.
The newly certified solution, designed to run on Android mobile terminals, provides merchants with a portable, intuitive, and cost-effective way to accept payments. By completing the rigorous certification process, UIC ensures full compliance with the latest security and performance requirements while unlocking new transaction capabilities.
Among the most important benefits of this certification is expanded support for EBT Cash Benefits, EBT Food Benefits/SNAP transactions, and PIN-on-Glass debit payments. This functionality enables merchants to serve more customers, particularly those who rely on government-issued benefits, while also streamlining checkout experiences and reducing the need for additional hardware.
Android-based deployment further strengthens the value of this solution. Merchants gain the flexibility to accept payments anywhere — from retail counters to curbside delivery or pop-up stores — while also having the option to integrate business applications such as loyalty programs or inventory management on the same device.
“By achieving Fiserv L3 certification, we’re helping merchants do more than process payments — we’re helping them grow their business,” said Mr. Edwin Young, General Manager at UIC USA. “This solution gives merchants the confidence to serve diverse customers, operate efficiently, and stay ahead in an evolving marketplace.”
UIC’s achievement reflects its broader commitment to secure, inclusive, and future-ready payment solutions. As the industry continues to embrace mobile-first and digital commerce models, UIC is positioned to provide merchants with the tools they need to thrive.
As the global payments landscape continues to evolve, UIC remains committed to equipping merchants with solutions that go beyond transactions. The Fiserv L3 certification reflects the company’s vision of payments as a driver of business opportunity, not just a cost of doing business. From enabling financial inclusion through EBT acceptance to enhancing flexibility with Android terminals, UIC is helping merchants thrive in a world where convenience, security, and adaptability define success. Looking ahead, UIC will continue to expand its partnerships, refine its technology, and deliver solutions that keep pace with the future of commerce.
The newly certified solution, designed to run on Android mobile terminals, provides merchants with a portable, intuitive, and cost-effective way to accept payments. By completing the rigorous certification process, UIC ensures full compliance with the latest security and performance requirements while unlocking new transaction capabilities.
Among the most important benefits of this certification is expanded support for EBT Cash Benefits, EBT Food Benefits/SNAP transactions, and PIN-on-Glass debit payments. This functionality enables merchants to serve more customers, particularly those who rely on government-issued benefits, while also streamlining checkout experiences and reducing the need for additional hardware.
Android-based deployment further strengthens the value of this solution. Merchants gain the flexibility to accept payments anywhere — from retail counters to curbside delivery or pop-up stores — while also having the option to integrate business applications such as loyalty programs or inventory management on the same device.
“By achieving Fiserv L3 certification, we’re helping merchants do more than process payments — we’re helping them grow their business,” said Mr. Edwin Young, General Manager at UIC USA. “This solution gives merchants the confidence to serve diverse customers, operate efficiently, and stay ahead in an evolving marketplace.”
UIC’s achievement reflects its broader commitment to secure, inclusive, and future-ready payment solutions. As the industry continues to embrace mobile-first and digital commerce models, UIC is positioned to provide merchants with the tools they need to thrive.
As the global payments landscape continues to evolve, UIC remains committed to equipping merchants with solutions that go beyond transactions. The Fiserv L3 certification reflects the company’s vision of payments as a driver of business opportunity, not just a cost of doing business. From enabling financial inclusion through EBT acceptance to enhancing flexibility with Android terminals, UIC is helping merchants thrive in a world where convenience, security, and adaptability define success. Looking ahead, UIC will continue to expand its partnerships, refine its technology, and deliver solutions that keep pace with the future of commerce.
Contact
UIC Payments Inc.Contact
Jackel Sheng
510-438-6799
Jackel Sheng
510-438-6799
Categories