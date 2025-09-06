ITWA 2025: Connecting Global Opportunities for Automotive, Electronics, Display & New Materials Industries – From Shenzhen’s Industrial Hub
Shenzhen, China, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The ITWA Industrial Tech World Asia 2025 (ITWA 2025) will make its debut with a refreshed brand identity at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) from October 28-30. This event, hosted by RX Greater China and its local partners, featuring eight co-located industrial exhibitions, is set to gather 3,500 exhibitors and 165,000 attendees from around the world, focusing on four key advanced manufacturing sectors: automotive, electronics, display technologies, and new materials.
Leveraging China’s visa-free policy for 158 countries, the show aims to bridge global businesses with the innovation powerhouse of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. With 160,000 sq.m. of exhibition space and over 80 professional forums, it centers on "new productive forces" to drive cross-border industrial collaboration and innovation.
A Unified Ecosystem of Eight Key Shows
ITWA 2025 integrates eight complementary exhibitions to break down industry silos and create a seamless mega platform for cross-industry synergy:
· Vision China Shenzhen
· S-Factory Expo
· NEPCON ASIA
· Electronics Sourcing Show
· Automotive World China
· C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN
· COMMERCIAL DISPLAY
· FILM & TAPE EXPO
Showcasing Industrial Strength
Building on the success of last November’s event, which drew 3,500 exhibitors, 151,383 professionals, and 3,170 international buyers from 91 countries, ITWA 2025 will feature:
· EV Tech: Highlights include smart driving, connected cabins, and low-altitude mobility solutions, with interactive test zones. Exhibitors like Neolix, Auto city, Rino ai, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, Appotronics and Genvict will showcase cutting-edge EV and IoT innovations.
· Electronics Manufacturing: A new "Flexible Production & Intelligent Conveyance Zone" and "Embodied Intelligent Robot Core Components Zone" will feature Yamaha, Omron, Hanwha Group, FUJIFILM, Kurtz and Keyence.
· Display Technologies: Focused on PLP packaging, OLED, and automotive displays, with exhibitors including BOE, TCL, CVTE, iFLYTEK, Truly Opto and China Southern Glass.
· Advanced Materials: Four dedicated zones for adhesives, smart die-cutting, and high-performance materials, featuring 3M, Shuangxing, Youyi Group, Xiangyu Film and Shaanxi Beiren, plus a first-ever "Factory Direct Purchase Festival" for cost-efficient sourcing.
Global Collaboration & Forums
"Country Days" will connect buyers from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, with delegations from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and India. A new Hong Kong Pavilion, in partnership with APCVIA and HKPC, will link Hong Kong’s automotive sector to APAC partners.
Over 80 forums will address trends like Industry 4.0 and ESG, including the AWC Intelligent Vehicle Conference and Global E-Paper Technology Summit.
Pre-register to Access 8 Co-located Events
Pre-registration grants free access to all eight shows, priority forum seats.
For more information, visit the official ITWA 2025 wesbite.
Contact
RX Greater ChinaContact
Ms. Annie Li
+86-21-2231 7072
https://www.rxglobal.com.cn/zh-cn/megaen.html
