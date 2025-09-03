3DiVi Releases White Paper on Facial Recognition for Access Control & Attendance Tracking in 2025
3DiVi, a leading provider of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper, “Facial Recognition in Access Control and Attendance Tracking Systems.” The report explores how facial recognition technology is transforming security, user experience, and operational efficiency in modern workplaces.
Covina, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The white paper provides a comprehensive guide for businesses looking to implement facial recognition in access control systems (ACS) and attendance tracking, covering:
Security & UX advantages: Why facial recognition outperforms traditional swipe cards, PINs, and badges
Integration opportunities: Functional insights for ACS and attendance tracking scenarios
Architecture guidance: Choosing the right approach—Edge, Server, or Hybrid
Hardware pitfalls: How to avoid common deployment challenges
ROI success stories: Real-world examples proving the value of facial recognition
The white paper is available for download here: https://3divi.ai/wp-facial-recognition-for-acs-and-attendance-tracking
