Gautam Law Chamber Launches Neutral Indo–U.S. Arbitration & Mediation Hub
Delhi, India, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gautam Law Chamber (GLC), a leading law firm and international dispute resolution innovator, today announced the launch of its Indo–U.S. Arbitration & Mediation Hub. This initiative positions GLC as one of the first private institutions in India to provide a neutral, globally recognized platform for resolving business, investment, and commercial disputes between Indian and U.S. entities.
About the Hub
The GLC Indo–U.S. Arbitration Hub has been designed to:
Provide a neutral forum for cross-border commercial and investment disputes.
Offer efficient and enforceable dispute resolution under globally recognized rules.
Enhance confidence for Indo–U.S. trade and investment partnerships.
Why Arbitration
Confidential – private proceedings preserve business reputation.
Efficient – faster than traditional litigation in Indian or U.S. courts.
Enforceable – arbitral awards recognized under the New York Convention (1958) in both countries.
Services Offered
Arbitration – administered under the GLC Arbitration Rules (UNCITRAL-based).
Mediation – voluntary settlement process facilitated by independent mediators.
Virtual Hearings – cost-efficient, accessible dispute resolution across jurisdictions.
Advisory – assistance in drafting arbitration clauses and cross-border contract management.
Process Flow
Filing → Tribunal Constitution → Case Management → Hearing (Virtual/Physical) → Final Award → Enforcement
Quote
"Our vision is to provide a trusted, neutral, and enforceable arbitration framework for Indo–U.S. business and investment disputes. This Hub will strengthen cross-border confidence, reduce legal friction, and open doors for more investment opportunities," said Advocate Vinayak Chitlangi, Founder of Gautam Law Chamber.
Contact
Gautam Law Chamber – Indo–U.S. Arbitration & Mediation Hub
www.gautamlawchamber.com
info@gautamlawchamber.com
+91-7297078101
