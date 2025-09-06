RX Japan Redefines Eyewear with Craftsmanship and Advanced Technology at iOFT 2025
Tokyo, Japan, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 38th edition of the International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT), Asia’s leading trade event for the eyewear and optical industry, will return to Tokyo Big Sight from 1–3 October 2025, showcasing the latest in eyewear design, technology, and global trends.
For nearly 40 years, iOFT has been the leading meeting place for the eyewear industry. It is where brands launch new products, connect with key partners, and explore the latest trends. In 2025, iOFT will once again bring together top exhibitors from around the world, offering exciting product discoveries and valuable networking opportunities to help your business grow.
The show will spotlight leading brands and innovations in the eyewear world. And back by popular demand, the Japan Best Dressed Eyes Awards returns to energize iOFT, celebrating public figures and celebrities who turn eyewear into a bold expression of personal style. This iconic event blends fashion and function and has become a highlight of Japan’s eyewear culture.
The 28th Japan Eyewear Awards will recognize outstanding achievements in design and technology. This prestigious award attracts attention from across the industry and sets new global standards for quality and style.
At the heart of the show, the Fukui Zone highlights Sabae — Japan’s world-famous center for eyewear craftsmanship. Known for its unmatched precision and artistry, Sabae sets the global standard for premium quality. Visitors can also explore fresh creativity at the GLOW Zone and iOFT VILLAGE, where up-and-coming designers from Japan and abroad showcase exclusive, trend‑setting eyewear. This curated lineup offers the perfect chance to discover innovative designs and standout brands shaping today’s eyewear style.
Additionally, the fair’s OEM/ODM exhibitors serve as a key destination for attendees seeking reliable manufacturing collaborators. With individual exhibitors showcasing their capabilities, this segment underscores the event’s pivotal role in fostering connections and driving partnerships across the eyewear supply chain.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., iOFT is held alongside FaW TOKYO Autumn — Japan’s largest fashion trade show. Together, they create a powerful platform that connects eyewear innovation with the latest fashion trends. Visitors can explore ten specialised shows within FaW TOKYO, discovering new business opportunities across related industries.
For three days, Tokyo becomes the global hub for fashion and eyewear. From sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing to fresh design ideas, the combined events offer a complete and inspiring sourcing experience.
For nearly 40 years, iOFT has been the leading meeting place for the eyewear industry. It is where brands launch new products, connect with key partners, and explore the latest trends. In 2025, iOFT will once again bring together top exhibitors from around the world, offering exciting product discoveries and valuable networking opportunities to help your business grow.
The show will spotlight leading brands and innovations in the eyewear world. And back by popular demand, the Japan Best Dressed Eyes Awards returns to energize iOFT, celebrating public figures and celebrities who turn eyewear into a bold expression of personal style. This iconic event blends fashion and function and has become a highlight of Japan’s eyewear culture.
The 28th Japan Eyewear Awards will recognize outstanding achievements in design and technology. This prestigious award attracts attention from across the industry and sets new global standards for quality and style.
At the heart of the show, the Fukui Zone highlights Sabae — Japan’s world-famous center for eyewear craftsmanship. Known for its unmatched precision and artistry, Sabae sets the global standard for premium quality. Visitors can also explore fresh creativity at the GLOW Zone and iOFT VILLAGE, where up-and-coming designers from Japan and abroad showcase exclusive, trend‑setting eyewear. This curated lineup offers the perfect chance to discover innovative designs and standout brands shaping today’s eyewear style.
Additionally, the fair’s OEM/ODM exhibitors serve as a key destination for attendees seeking reliable manufacturing collaborators. With individual exhibitors showcasing their capabilities, this segment underscores the event’s pivotal role in fostering connections and driving partnerships across the eyewear supply chain.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., iOFT is held alongside FaW TOKYO Autumn — Japan’s largest fashion trade show. Together, they create a powerful platform that connects eyewear innovation with the latest fashion trends. Visitors can explore ten specialised shows within FaW TOKYO, discovering new business opportunities across related industries.
For three days, Tokyo becomes the global hub for fashion and eyewear. From sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing to fresh design ideas, the combined events offer a complete and inspiring sourcing experience.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Wakana Hamano
+81-3-6739-4108
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Wakana Hamano
+81-3-6739-4108
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Categories