Dr. Nicholas B. Drury Joins the Team of Physicians at Charleston ENT & Allergy
Charleston, SC, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nicholas B. Drury began seeing patients in the Beaufort and Bluffton offices of Charleston ENT & Allergy on September 2. He comes to us from the Medical College of Georgia where he served as Chief Otolaryngology resident.
Dr. Drury chose ENT for its variety, caring for patients of all ages with both medical and surgical needs. He values the chance to help people with their senses—hearing, smell, taste, voice, and facial expression—because they’re what connect us to the world and to each other. From simple procedures to complex head and neck surgeries, he finds fulfillment in combining technical skill with meaningful patient care.
Dr. Drury began his training with a BS in biology from Davidson College. He went on to earn his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor’s Society and received the Sam Joe Robinson Award for the Most Outstanding Student Entering a Surgical Specialty. He went on to complete his internship and residency at the Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Drury approaches patient care by taking time to listen and understand each person’s unique needs. He believes in creating treatment plans tailored to the individual and works through a shared decision-making process, so patients feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their care.
Although residency has kept him very busy over the past several years, Dr. Drury is looking forward to having more time to spend with his wife and daughter while exploring the best boating and fishing spots around the Lowcountry. You may see him cheering on his favorite team or testing his skills on a court, field, or course as an avid lover of all sports.
At Charleston ENT & Allergy, Dr. Drury will work alongside our team of Advanced Practice Providers and Audiologists for the utmost convenience and to comprehensively address patient’s ear, nose, and throat issues. He will primarily see patients in the Beaufort and Bluffton offices. To make an appointment with Dr. Drury, text or call (843) 766-7103.
Charleston ENT & Allergy is a leading medical practice specializing in ear, nose, throat, and allergy care for patients of all ages in the Charleston area. With a team of highly trained physicians and specialists, the practice offers comprehensive diagnostic services and advanced treatment options for a wide range of conditions, including sinus disorders, hearing loss, allergies, and sleep issues. Dedicated to patient-centered care, Charleston ENT & Allergy combines state-of-the-art technology with compassionate service, ensuring that each patient receives personalized attention and effective solutions for their health needs.
Dr. Drury chose ENT for its variety, caring for patients of all ages with both medical and surgical needs. He values the chance to help people with their senses—hearing, smell, taste, voice, and facial expression—because they’re what connect us to the world and to each other. From simple procedures to complex head and neck surgeries, he finds fulfillment in combining technical skill with meaningful patient care.
Dr. Drury began his training with a BS in biology from Davidson College. He went on to earn his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor’s Society and received the Sam Joe Robinson Award for the Most Outstanding Student Entering a Surgical Specialty. He went on to complete his internship and residency at the Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Drury approaches patient care by taking time to listen and understand each person’s unique needs. He believes in creating treatment plans tailored to the individual and works through a shared decision-making process, so patients feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their care.
Although residency has kept him very busy over the past several years, Dr. Drury is looking forward to having more time to spend with his wife and daughter while exploring the best boating and fishing spots around the Lowcountry. You may see him cheering on his favorite team or testing his skills on a court, field, or course as an avid lover of all sports.
At Charleston ENT & Allergy, Dr. Drury will work alongside our team of Advanced Practice Providers and Audiologists for the utmost convenience and to comprehensively address patient’s ear, nose, and throat issues. He will primarily see patients in the Beaufort and Bluffton offices. To make an appointment with Dr. Drury, text or call (843) 766-7103.
Charleston ENT & Allergy is a leading medical practice specializing in ear, nose, throat, and allergy care for patients of all ages in the Charleston area. With a team of highly trained physicians and specialists, the practice offers comprehensive diagnostic services and advanced treatment options for a wide range of conditions, including sinus disorders, hearing loss, allergies, and sleep issues. Dedicated to patient-centered care, Charleston ENT & Allergy combines state-of-the-art technology with compassionate service, ensuring that each patient receives personalized attention and effective solutions for their health needs.
Contact
Charleston ENT & AllergyContact
Heather Williams
843-766-7103
https://charlestonent.com/
Heather Williams
843-766-7103
https://charlestonent.com/
Categories