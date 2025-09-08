Marc Gillmann Appointed Director of the X-Novation Center at École Polytechnique
Palaiseau, France, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marc Gillmann has been appointed Director of the X-Novation Center at École Polytechnique, effective July 21, 2025. His mission will be to strengthen the success, attractiveness, and influence of the incubator, as well as to enhance support for current and future incubated projects.
Graduate engineer from AgroParisTech and École des Eaux et Forêts, Marc Gillmann began his career in development aid in Cambodia, Cuba, and Chad, where he primarily worked on food security and microcredit issues. He then joined the European Commission in Haiti. From 2007 to 2009, he led the policy supporting methanization at the Ministry of Agriculture. In 2010, he became Director of Biofuels and Bioproducts Strategy at TotalEnergies, where he coordinated the group's biofuels strategy. From 2015 to 2018, he worked on opening up the gas market and transforming ENGIE within the Directorate General for Energy and Climate. In 2019, within the services of the French Prime Minister, he supported technological innovation ecosystems created under the Future Investment Program. Most recently, he led the Société d'Accélération du Transfert de Technologie (SATT) Conectus in Alsace from 2023 to 2024.
As an innovation specialist, Marc Gillmann will focus on developing the X-Novation Center's connection within École Polytechnique's research ecosystem. His goal is to attract top talent and source high-potential projects, aligning with the academic and scientific excellence of École Polytechnique.
