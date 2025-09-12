Accelerant Unveils InfoMiner: Beyond OCR, Smarter AI for Enterprise Document Processing
Lake Forest, CA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Accelerant Software today announced the launch of InfoMiner, an AI-powered document intelligence tool that goes far beyond traditional OCR. Unlike OCR, which requires format specific training, InfoMiner handles any format, any layout, with minimal training. It understands context, supports multiple languages, validates data, and adapts to custom business rules, making it an end to end solution for many business processes in industries like logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Key capabilities include:
Contextual recognition of dates, SKUs, signatures, and waybills in free-text documents.
Automated processing of emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, and scans with minimal manual effort.
Continuous learning through human-in-the-loop AI, improving accuracy over time.
“Every day, teams waste hours validating business documents manually, hours that could be spent on real work,” said Andy Sharma, Founder & CEO of Accelerant. “We built InfoMiner to solve this. It’s not just about automation, it's about freeing your team to do what matters most.”
Accelerant is offering a 15-day free trial for new users. Visit Accelerant website to register.
About Accelerant
Accelerant Software builds AI-driven automation platforms that help enterprises reduce costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and accelerate growth. Accelerant is headquartered in California, with Global Competency Centers in India and Brazil.
Press Contact:
Kapil Vaidya
Accelerant Software Inc.
Website: https://accelerant.com/accelerant-infominer/
