Child Care Aware of Missouri Hires Community Support Specialist
Affrika Blackmon brings 10 years of social services experience to the growing nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently named Affrika Blackmon as one of its Community Support Specialists. With more than 10 years of experience in social services, Blackmon will focus on connecting families, child care providers, and community members with the information and support they need through Missouri’s statewide Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) system.
Blackmon’s newly created position is made possible by a contract with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Office of Childhood, which provides dedicated focus in serving Missouri families with young children in need of help. In her position, she will represent CCAMO and serve the Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral (MCRR) Center, which provides crucial child care subsidy navigation for parents going to school or taking a job and connects families to essential resources across the state including locating child care.
Prior to joining CCAMO, Blackmon was the Social Service Coordinator for Volunteers of America and a Senior Social Services Specialist at the Department of Mental Health. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social and Criminal Justice from Ashford University in San Diego, California.
“We are delighted to have Affrika bring her deep commitment and proven leadership in social services to our organization,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Her expertise will be instrumental as we work to break down barriers to ensure every Missouri family can find and access quality child care.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
