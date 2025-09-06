Rachel Farris, CPA, Features on How To Money Podcast to Demystify Puerto Rico’s Act 60 Tax Advantages
San Francisco, CA, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, an award-winning tax strategist renowned for her expertise in Puerto Rico’s Act 60 tax incentives, is the featured guest on the latest episode of the How To Money podcast hosted by Joel and Matt. In episode no. 1028, titled “Move to Puerto Rico to Axe Taxes w/ Rachel Farris”, Farris explores how individuals and entrepreneurs can significantly reduce tax liabilities by relocating to Puerto Rico under Act 60.
With a focus on both high-net-worth individuals and small-business owners, Farris breaks down the essential details of Act 60—including Puerto Rico’s unique tax structure, eligibility requirements, and residency rules. She provides listeners with actionable guidance on meeting the presence test (typically 183 days), tax home test, and the more subjective "closer connection" test that signifies genuine intent to reside in Puerto Rico.
Listeners will learn how the Individual Investor Decree offers 0% tax on Puerto Rico–sourced capital gains, interest, and dividends, while the Export Services Decree enables eligible businesses to benefit from a 4% corporate tax rate. Farris also addresses practical considerations like expat cultural adaptations, cost-of-living comparisons, and strategies for W-2 employees to qualify for these benefits—such as transitioning to contracting or having employers establish Puerto Rico–based entities.
“This episode gives a clear roadmap for those intrigued by Puerto Rico’s incentives—not just from a tax standpoint, but from a lifestyle and pragmatic perspective,” said Farris. “As long as someone is willing to make an intentional move, comply with residency requirements, and plan ahead, these opportunities can be truly transformative.”
About Rachel Farris, CPA
Rachel Farris is a celebrated CPA and tax strategist, recognized in 2024 as one of CPA Practice Advisor’s “40 Under 40” rising stars for her work leveraging Puerto Rico’s Act 60 incentives to optimize tax outcomes for clients. She founded her firm with offices in San Francisco and Puerto Rico, offers specialized tax planning services, and created an educational course on Act 60 available at MaximizeWealth.com.
About How To Money
How To Money is one of America’s leading personal-finance podcasts, offering relatable, actionable advice to help individuals manage money smarter. Hosted by Joel and Matt, the show regularly features expert guests to break down complex financial topics in a friendly, accessible style‡.
Listen to Episode 1028 — Move to Puerto Rico to Axe Taxes w/ Rachel Farris
Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and wherever you enjoy podcasts: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5rJPyccuEBtNmHCPAZEJ94?si=58dd24b0ffbd479e. For more details on Act 60 strategies, visit RachelFarrisCPA.com or MaximizeWealth.com.
