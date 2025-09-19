Talaera Report Shows Business English Training Key to Solving Costly Communication Breakdowns
New York, NY, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Workplace miscommunication is more than an occasional inconvenience; it’s a systemic issue with serious financial consequences. A staggering $37 billion is lost annually in the U.S. and U.K. alone due to miscommunication in the workplace, according to a report by The Holmes Report. "Ineffective communication results in 7.47 hours of lost productivity per employee every week—nearly an entire workday gone, as reported by another study from Grammarly and The Harris Poll (2023)."
The reasons range from vague instructions and missed messages to more complex challenges: language proficiency gaps and cultural misunderstandings that quietly hinder collaboration across global teams. As international hiring and hybrid work increase, these issues have become more common and more costly.
Talaera, a leading provider of business English and culture training, believes the solution lies in empowering employees with practical, human-centric communication skills.
Language Barriers Are Holding Teams Back
Communication impacts more than just output. Among 253 business leaders surveyed, 64% said that effective communication improved their team’s productivity. Among 1,000+ knowledge workers, 55% agreed that good communication increased their confidence at work, and 58% said it boosted overall job satisfaction, according to the Grammarly report. Despite this, many companies continue to underinvest in communication skills as a strategic priority.
“We’ve seen how small communication gaps create massive operational drag,” said Anita Anthonj, co-founder at Talaera. “When employees don’t feel confident expressing ideas or navigating cultural dynamics, it limits their impact and the company’s growth.”
This is especially common in high-growth organizations with multilingual teams and remote or hybrid work environments. Even highly skilled employees may struggle to communicate with precision under pressure.
The Financial and Cultural Cost of Miscommunication
The ripple effects of poor communication can be seen across every layer of an organization. Project delays, rework, and breakdowns in collaboration become the norm. Teams lose trust. Leaders overlook capable employees who don’t speak up. And high performers, especially those from international backgrounds, often feel disconnected from company culture.
That disengagement becomes costly. Gallup estimates that disengaged or disconnected employees, often affected by unclear communication, cost the global economy $8.8 trillion annually.
What the Data Suggests About Training Interventions
Many organizations provide professional development internally, but the most effective programs on the market prioritize business English or culture training. Companies that invest in these areas often see measurable gains in communication clarity, more productive meetings, and higher employee engagement.
Internal data from Talaera points to the impact of targeted support. Across their learner base:
90% report being more productive after communication training
87% say they experience fewer language barriers at work
87% apply new skills immediately on the job
Moreover, recent programs have delivered measurable operational gains. In one case, a global technology company saw meeting participation rise by 29% and employee confidence increase by over 20% thanks to their Talaera training. In another, a multinational support team reduced their median ticket resolution time by nearly 20%, saving more than two and a half minutes per customer interaction while improving satisfaction scores.
These figures echo a broader business reality: communication challenges are often skill-based, not attitude-based. Professionals want to participate more confidently. They just need the right support.
“This isn’t about learning textbook English,” added Anthonj. “It’s about helping people lead meetings, negotiate with clients, and represent their ideas clearly no matter where they’re working from.”
Looking Ahead
As companies expand internationally and rely on distributed talent, communication will continue to define organizational effectiveness. The question is no longer whether language and culture matter but whether organizations are willing to invest in addressing them head-on.
For those that do, the potential upside includes not just better alignment and output, but stronger employee engagement and a more inclusive workplace culture.
About Talaera
Talaera is an award-winning provider of business English and culture training platform designed for global professionals. Serving learners in 100+ countries, Talaera offers 1:1 coaching, group courses, webinars, and self-paced programs tailored to real workplace needs. With a focus on immediate application and cultural intelligence, Talaera empowers teams to communicate with confidence, clarity, and impact across borders.
Media Contact:
hello@talaera.com
