Image Access Corp. Showcases "Intelligent Capture Meets Intelligent Content" with Box at BoxWorks 2025
ImageTrust and Box AI power intelligent content ecosystems from document capture to actionable insight.
Rockleigh, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Image Access Corp, a leader in intelligent document capture and processing, will spotlight ImageTrust’s native integration with Box and Box AI at BoxWorks 2025 on September 11 in San Francisco, CA, showcasing how organizations can transform fragmented, manual document workflows into AI-driven, end-to-end content operations.
By uniting ImageTrust’s intelligent capture and low-code automation platform with Box’s content intelligence capabilities, the combined solution enables real-time document ingestion from anywhere, classification, metadata extraction, and routing into Box—where it becomes immediately searchable, actionable, and secure. It’s a natural fit for teams seeking to eliminate bottlenecks in claims processing, AP automation, casework, and more.
“At BoxWorks, we’ll be showcasing how ImageTrust extends Box AI’s capabilities,” said Nick LaRocca, Director of Strategy and Operations at Image Access. “We empower organizations with a full cycle content solution—capturing, extracting, and preparing content for action.” Dillon Feulner, Image Access’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, will also be available to discuss real-world implementations and how ImageTrust + Box delivers business impact.
Attendees are invited to visit the AI Zone where Image Access will offer a chance to win a Mystery Box valued at over $500—a fun giveaway that underscores the intersection of innovation and experience.
Key Highlights:
> Unified solution: ImageTrust + Box AI for intelligent end-to-end content workflows
> On-site leadership: Head of Strategic Partnerships and Head of Strategy & Operations in attendance
> Visitor incentive: $500 Mystery Box giveaway in the AI Zone
> Custom content: “Intelligent Capture Meets Intelligent Content” collateral available
About Image Access Corp.
Image Access Corp. is a trusted partner in intelligent automation, preferred by enterprises and government agencies for decades. Combining 35+ years of expertise with a consultative approach and modern platform delivery, the company helps organizations tackle complex, document-heavy processes with speed and precision. Its flagship solution, ImageTrust, integrates intelligent capture, low-code automation, and AI orchestration into one unified platform—enabling secure, scalable, and future-ready document workflows across sectors such as insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public services. Learn more at imageaccesscorp.com.
Contact
Image Access Corp.Contact
Jeff Munn
720-271-9777
www.imageaccesscorp.com
