Elkos Pens to Participate in Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
Kolkata, India, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elkos Pens, one of India’s leading manufacturers of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, scheduled from 16–18 September, 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The company will be present at Booth: 3B50.
The Riyadh Front Exhibition is recognized as one of the region’s most prestigious international fairs, bringing together global brands, distributors, and innovators. Elkos Pens’ presence at the event underscores its commitment to expanding its global footprint and building stronger connections in the Middle East market.
As part of the showcase, Elkos Pens will highlight its diverse range of ball pens, gel pens, direct fill pens, and other writing instruments, known for their ergonomic design, smooth writing performance, durability, and value for money. These products reflect the company’s dedication to combining innovation with accessibility, catering to students, professionals, and institutions alike.
“We are delighted to participate in such a prestigious international platform. This event offers us the opportunity to engage with global stakeholders, demonstrate our commitment to quality and innovation, and strengthen Elkos Pens’ standing as a trusted international brand in writing instruments,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens ltd.
Event Details:
Exhibition: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
Dates: 16 – 18 September
Timings: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Booth: 3B50
Elkos Pens welcomes visitors to its booth to explore its wide range of products and to connect with the team behind one of India’s most respected stationery brands.For further information about Elkos Pens and its offerings, please visit: www.elkospens.com
About Elkos Pens
Elkos Pens is a renowned Indian manufacturer and exporter of writing instruments with a presence in over 70 countries. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a focus on quality, design, and innovation, the company offers a product portfolio that blends style, performance, and affordability, serving diverse markets worldwide.
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : 033-6607-9643
Email : info@elkospens.com
Url : https://www.elkospens.com/
Categories